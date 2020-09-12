SI.com
Former Wolfpack Ace Rodón Close to Return for White Sox

Brett Friedlander

After missing most of the shortened Major League Baseball season with a shoulder issue, Carlos Rodón might be close to returning to the mount for the Chicago White Sox.

The former NC State star is scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game on Monday at the team’s alternate training facility in Schaumburg, Ill.

The 27-year-old left-hander, who missed most of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was placed on the injured list on Aug. 4 after making just two starts for the White Sox this season.

He allowed six earned runs in 5⅔ innings.

The White Sox are currently in first place in the American League Central Division, a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins.

Although Rodón has been a starter throughout his college and professional careers, Chicago general manager Rick Hahn told MLB.com that the former first round draft pick will likely be used out of the bullpen for the rest of the regular season and postseason.

“Obviously, time is starting to get a little bit short in terms of bringing him back, certainly as a starter,” Hahn said. “But we are still optimistic that at some point over the course of the next couple of weeks, we will be able to have him back in some capacity.”

Rodón was the ACC Pitcher of the Year as a freshman in 2012 before leading the Wolfpack to the College World Series in 2013. He finished his college career as State’s career leader with 436 strikeouts.

In parts of five Major League seasons with the White Sox, he has compiled a 29-32 record with a 4.14 earned run average.

