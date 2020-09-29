Carlos Rodón Makes White Sox Postseason Roster

Carlos Rodón had a regular season to forget. But because he's one of the 28 players included on the Chicago White Sox's roster for the team's American League Wild Card series against the Oakland Athletics, the former NC State ace still has a chance to do something memorable in 2020.

Rodón didn't get into Game 1 of the series, a 4-1 win against the second-seeded Athletics on Tuesday, he is one of five left-handed pitchers available for the remainder of the best-of-three series.

Although he has been a starter for most of his career, he'll likely be used out of the bullpen during the postseason.

Rodón has been bothered all year by a shoulder problem that limited him to just four games. He was ineffective in the first three, including his return on Sept. 24 after more than a month on the injured list.

But in his final appearance on Sunday, he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner while striking out one to lower his earned run average from 10.50 to 8.22.

That outing, combined with an injury to fellow veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez, provided Rodón the opportunity to contribute in the playoffs.

The 27-year-old, who missed most of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was the 2012 ACC Pitcher of the Year before leading the Wolfpack to the College World Series the following season. He finished his college career as State’s career leader with 436 strikeouts.

