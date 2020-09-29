SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Carlos Rodón Makes White Sox Postseason Roster

Brett Friedlander

Carlos Rodón had a regular season to forget. But because he's one of the 28 players included on the Chicago White Sox's roster for the team's American League Wild Card series against the Oakland Athletics, the former NC State ace still has a chance to do something memorable in 2020.

Rodón didn't get into Game 1 of the series, a 4-1 win against the second-seeded Athletics on Tuesday, he is one of five left-handed pitchers available for the remainder of the best-of-three series.

Although he has been a starter for most of his career, he'll likely be used out of the bullpen during the postseason.

Rodón has been bothered all year by a shoulder problem that limited him to just four games. He was ineffective in the first three, including his return on Sept. 24 after more than a month on the injured list.

But in his final appearance on Sunday, he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner while striking out one to lower his earned run average from 10.50 to 8.22.

That outing, combined with an injury to fellow veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez, provided Rodón the opportunity to contribute in the playoffs.

The 27-year-old, who missed most of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was the 2012 ACC Pitcher of the Year before leading the Wolfpack to the College World Series the following season. He finished his college career as State’s career leader with 436 strikeouts.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Sign Former State Kicker Hauschka

Former NC State kicker Stephen Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills before the season started, has been signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a replacement for the injured Josh Lambo. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided his assessment of this Saturday's opponent Pittsburgh at his regular weekly media conference. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Is Devin Leary Again State's Starting Quarterback?

Devin Leary's play late in Saturday's loss at Virginia Tech figures to have earned him the start for NC State this week at Pittsburgh, but coach Dave Doeren isn't ready make it official just yet. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren Virginia Tech Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Martin Injury Was a 'Scary Moment'

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided an update on injured players Kahlid Martin, who is back with the team after spending Saturday night in a Roanoke hospital, and Teshaun Smith, who will miss the rest of the season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Noon Kickoff for Oct. 10 Game at UVA

After starting the season with two straight night games, the NC State has returned to itsfamiliar noon kickoff spot in the ACC schedule. The Wolfpack's game at Virginia on Oct. 10 will be the second in a row with the early starting time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'Old Man' Rivers Turns 400 ... Touchdowns, That Is

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers passed several career milestones on Sunday, including his 400th NFL touchdown pass in leading the Indianapolis Colts to a win against the New York Jets while Russell Wilson also continued his assault on the NFL record book. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Khalid Martin Being Released from Hospital

NC State redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin suffered an apparent neck injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Virginia Tech and had to be taken from the field by ambulance. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Finishes 2020 With a Bang

Former NC State shortstop fell short of the National League batting title, but he finished a strong 2020 season with one final big game for the Washington Nationals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Isaiah Moore Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore had to say about his team's performance in Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander