Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Wrapup

Most of the NC State baseball players that had arranged to participate in summer ball this year either opted out or were left without a place to play when teams and leagues began canceling their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the trio of Austin Murr, Jose Torres and DeAngelo Giles still managed to find places to play and get in some valuable game action after having their college season with the Wolfpack was cut short.

Now that all three have wrapped things up and returned to campus to begin a new school year, he's a look back at how they did:

Murr, a junior who would likely have been playing professionally had the Major League draft not been shortened to just five rounds, caught on with the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

The left-handed hitting first baseman started the summer on a tear, recording hits in each of his first 11 games with a team-leading five doubles, seven walks and eight runs scored.

He eventually leveled off, finishing with a .293 average (22 for 75) with a team-leading eight doubles, five RBI, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases in 19 games.

"I really enjoyed it," Murr said of his time in LaCrosse. "It was good to be back on the field and get in a handful of games before a long offseason."

Torres also had a productive summer, though in reverse of Murr.

The freshman shortstop got off to a slow start for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League. But he got hot in mid-July and stayed hot for the better part of two weeks.

Over an 11-game stretch from July 10-22, Torres went 17 for 47 (.362) with seven multi-hit performances, two homers and 18 RBI.

He finished the season last week hitting .292 (31 for 106) with eight doubles, a triple and two homers and a team-leading 26 RBI.

“He’s a great ball player,” Sod Squad coach Wellman said of Torres, a freshman All-American. “More importantly he’s a thrill to be around. He’s a special talent, and a guy that will play at the next level. He has a great glove with a solid approach at the plate. He can go opposite field, and he’s a very smart hitter.”

The third member of the Wolfpack contingent didn't have as successful a summer as his State teammates, statistically.

Playing for his hometown High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the trimmed down Coastal Plain League, Giles hit .240 with two homers and nine RBI in just 12 games.

But after batting only twice in his freshman season at school, he said whatever experience he was able to get was invaluable to both his development as a player and his confidence.

"It's been really amazing getting to play so much and see this type of pitching," the freshman infielder said. "Just going out there is building my confidence. Hopefully I can keep it rolling into (next) season."

Murr, Torres and Giles aren't the only players with State ties on the diamond this summer.

In the Majors, shortstop Trea Turner is off to a slow star for the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting .235 with two homers and surprisingly, no stolen bases in 13 games.

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon has had it even tougher for the Chicago White Sox.

After giving up five runs in his first start, he left his second game with shoulder soreness. He is currently on the 10-day Injured List, although CBSSports.com reports that he's begun playing catch again and could be close to a return to the mound.