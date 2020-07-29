Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

DeAngelo Giles had batted just once in the past week for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.

But when he got his chance to get into the lineup as his team's designated hitter Tuesday, the NC State freshman made the most of it.

Giles singled in a run and walked in three plate appearances to help the HiToms to a 17-10 victory in an offensive slugfest against the Catawba Valley Stars.

The hit was Giles' first since July 16 and helped raise his season average to .240 (6 for 25) with two homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored.

In Amarillo, Tex., Giles Wolfpack teammate Jose Torres added another chapter to his summer success story for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League by driving in the game's only run in a 1-0 win agianst the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

Torres' seventh inning single scored teammate Ben Rozenbloom from third to continue his strong recent play.

Things didn't go as well at the Major League level for former NC State pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Making his first start of the season for the Chicago White Sox, the former first-round draft pick gave up five earned runs on four hits and three walks in just 3 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a doubleheader.

State's other MLB alumnus in action Tuesday, Trea Turner, fared better. Although his team was beaten 5-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays, the Washington Nationals leadoff hitter picked up a pair of doubles and a walk in four trips to the plate -- although he was caught stealing.

