Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres was just starting to heat up when the college baseball season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

He reached base in each of his final eight games for NC State while finishing third on the team with a .333 batting average with 20 hits, three homers and 13 RBI.

One can only imagine the kind of numbers he might have put up had he been able to play out the remainder of his freshman season.

The talented shortstop is giving a glimpse of what might have been this summer through his play with the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League.

For the second time in three days and the third time since July 10, Torres homered drove in five runs in a game Sunday to lead the Sod Squad to an 18-5 pounding of its cross-town rival Amarillo Sod Dogs.

Torres has been on a tear for the past 11 games, going 17 for 47 (.362) with seven multi-hit performances, two homers and 18 RBI. For the season he's hitting .301 (22 for 73) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored with six games remaining in the season.

The only other Wolfpack player still active in a summer college wood bat league is fellow freshman DeAngelo Giles.

Unlike Torres, at bats have been hard to come by for the High Point native, playing for his hometown High Point-Thomasville HiToms. He batted just once this weekend, as a pinch-hitter.

In 11 games this season, he's hitting .217 for the Coastal Plain League team with two homers and two doubles.

First baseman Austin Murr has completed his his season with the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

Among State players in the Major Leagues, shortstop Trea Turner was the only one in action on Sunday. Batting in his familiar leadoff spot for the Word Series champion Washington Nationals, he picked up his first two hits of the new season -- including a home run -- in a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Catcher Andrew Knizner has yet to get into a game for the St. Louis Cardinals while left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon is scheduled to make his first star for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

