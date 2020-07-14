Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

All good things must come to an end, or so the old saying goes. It's an adage that proved true for NC State first baseman Austin Murr on Monday.

After getting at least one hit in each of his first 11 games for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League, Murr had his first 0-fer of the abbreviated season in a 9-4 loss to the Rockford Rivets.

The hard-hitting junior had extended his hitting streak on Sunday with a single in his final at bat of a game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. He had a chance to do the same thing 24 hours later when he came up leading off the bottom of the eighth.

This time, though, he grounded out to short.

Despite the disappointing result on night on which he team was limited to just four hits, Murr is still hitting .319 with a team-leading five doubles, seven walks and eight runs scored.

He was the only one of three Wolfpack players participating in summer wood bat leagues whose team was scheduled to be in action Monday.

Freshman shortstop Jose Torres is hitting .222 (8 for 36) for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League, but has driven in 10 runs in the eight games he's played.

Freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles is hitting .200 (3 for 15) in five games, but has produced two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC