Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

All good things must come to an end, or so the old saying goes. It's an adage that proved true for NC State first baseman Austin Murr on Monday.

After getting at least one hit in each of his first 11 games for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League, Murr had his first 0-fer of the abbreviated season in a 9-4 loss to the Rockford Rivets.

The hard-hitting junior had extended his hitting streak on Sunday with a single in his final at bat of a game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. He had a chance to do the same thing 24 hours later when he came up leading off the bottom of the eighth.

This time, though, he grounded out to short.

Despite the disappointing result on night on which he team was limited to just four hits, Murr is still hitting .319 with a team-leading five doubles, seven walks and eight runs scored.

He was the only one of three Wolfpack players participating in summer wood bat leagues whose team was scheduled to be in action Monday.

Freshman shortstop Jose Torres is hitting .222 (8 for 36) for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League, but has driven in 10 runs in the eight games he's played.

Freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles is hitting .200 (3 for 15) in five games, but has produced two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored.

Potential Wolfpack Bednarik Watch List Additions

Although no NC State players were named on the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, at least three have the potential to play their way into contention for the honor recognizing the top defender in college football. Read more

Like ACC, SEC decides wait to make 2020 football decision

Despite Delay, Jordan Poole Still High on Wolfpack

Four-star linebacker Jordan Poole, NC State's top recruiting target, discusses the decision to delay his college commitment, his relationship with the coaching staff and his continued interest in the Wolfpack. Read more

Celebrating the Greatness of David Thompson

On the occasion of David Thompson's 66th birthday, here's a reminder of -- or in some cases, an intoduction to -- the greatest player in ACC history, the high-flying star who became known as "Skywalker." Read more

NC State Gives Athletes Election Day off

Following the lead of other athletic departments around the country, NC State has announced that no mandatory athletic activities will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, election day, so that its athletes can exercise their right to vote. Read more

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr continued his streak of at least one hit in every game he's played this season to cap a productive weekend for NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. Read more

What Happens to Bowls if College Football Season is Shortened?

As CEO of the Peach Bowl, NC State graduate Gary Stokan is preparing for the college football season as scheduled, even though -- like the rest of us -- he has no idea how of if the season or postseason will be played. Read more

Wolfpack Commit Smith Finishes With a Bang In Myrtle Beach

NC State basketball recruit Terquavion Smith finished off an impressive week at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach showcase event with his best game of the tournament while leading his team to a 7-0 record. Read more

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State freshman DeAngelo Giles is beginning to get his confidence back, ending a frustrating drought at the plate with his second home run of the summer for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Read more

Terquavion Smith Stays Hot in Myrtle Beach

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, who has committed to play at NC State, started a new bracket at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach tournament the way he finished the previous one by leading his team to a lopsided victory. Read more

