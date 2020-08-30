Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Aug. 30

Trea Turner heat check: Hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk

The Boston Red Sox finally got Trea Turner out on Sunday.

That's big news, considering the former NC State star had recorded hits in seven straight at bats for the Washington Nationals before striking out to end the fourth inning at Fenway Park, including two earlier in the game.

The "slump" didn't last long.

The Nats' leadoff man bounced right back with a single in his next trip to the plate to continue a tear that has made him one of the hottest players in Major League Baseball over the past month.

One day after going 5 for 5, Turner extended his hitting streak to 15 games by added three more hits in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox. It was the fifth time in his last seven games that he's recorded at least three hits.

His 11 hits this weekend at Fenway are the most in franchise history for player in a three-game series.

Over the course of his streak dating back to a 15-3 win at Baltimore on Aug. 14, Turner is hitting .484 (30 for 62) with seven doubles, two triples and three homers.

The start of his tear, however, goes back even farther. Turner has reached base at least once in his last 21 games -- recording hits in 20 of them -- to raise his season average from a low or .184 on Aug. 7 to its current .360, second-highest in the National League.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

