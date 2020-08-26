SI.com
NC State COVID-19 Update

Brett Friedlander

NC State's athletic program remains on hold Wednesday as it enters Day 3 of a temporary suspension of activities -- including football practice -- because of a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak.

According to figures provided on social media by senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest, 22 new positives were reported among the latest group of 693 new tests administered to Wolfpack athletes, coaches and staff members.

It has not been reported whether the confirmed COVID-19 cases involve athletes, coaches or support personnel or which sport or sports are involved. But the shut down in practice has thrown State's scheduled football opener at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 into doubt.

While the COVID-19 cluster within the athletic program is by far the most publicized, it is not an isolated case on campus.

State's safety office announced on Tuedsay that it has identified seven new clusters, three of which are located on the school's main campus, one in University Towers and three in nearby off-campus apartment complexes.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location. 

According to NC State Safety, the three main campus outbreaks include:

  • Eight positive cases at Bragaw Residence Hall
  • Six positive cases at Metcalf Residence Hall
  • Five positive cases at Owen Residence Hall

The cluster at University Towers, located adjacent to campus, involves 17 confirmed positives

The off-campus cases are reported at:

  • Sixteen cases, all among State students, at the Stanhope Apartment Complex, located near the 3100 block of Hillsborough Street
  • Six cases, all State students, at the UnCommon Apartment Complex, located near the 3000 block of Hillsborough Street
  • Five cases at Valentine Commons Apartment Complex, located near Hillsborough Street and Concord Street

In all, State has reported 21 confirmed clusters since students began returning to campus.

According to NC State Safety's website, contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. All students testing positive as part of these clusters are being isolated and close contacts quarantined.

Although State officially switched to online only classes for the remainder of the fall semester on Monday, its residence halls remain open for those students wanting to remain on campus.

