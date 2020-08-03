AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Brett Friedlander

NC State's Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will have to wait a little longer before being officially inducted into the school's shrine.

Perhaps even until 2021.

This year's induction ceremony, originally scheduled for September 25, has been postponed until an unspecified later date, becoming the latest victim of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the current environment and circumstances, we have made the difficult but responsible decision to postpone our Hall of Fame induction ceremony," Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "This event is too important to rush, to do virtually, or deliver anything short of first-class. 

"We want to be able to produce a tribute worthy of the inductees' remarkable achievements at NC State and provide an opportunity to celebrate with family, peers, and our community in person at Reynolds Coliseum."

This year's class includes six members:

  • Swimmer David Fox, a seven-time ACC champion, NCAA champion three-time All-American a gold medal winner at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta as part of the U.S. 4x100 relay team.
  • Soccer player Henry Gutierrez, one of only five men ever to be named ACC Player of the Year twice. H is a three-time All-American who led led the Wolfpack to the Final Four and the ACC Tournament title in 1990, winning tournament MVP honors.
  • Tennis player Irwin Holmes, one of the first two black athletes to participate in an ACC-sponsored event. He was a three-year varsity tennis player who in 1960, became the first African-American captain of any varsity sport at an ACC school and State's first black graduate when he earned his degree in electrical engineering.
  • Tennis champion John Sadri, a two-time ACC singles and two time ACC doubles champion who led the Wolfpack to the 1978 ACC team title. He advanced to the national championship match that year, where he lost an epic five-set battle against Stanford's John McEnroe.
  • Soccer star Thori Staples, a standout defender who is the only four-time All-ACC performer in school history, She wwas named Soccer America's Freshman of the Year in 1992 and North Carolina's Female Athlete of the Year in 1994. She also played for the U.S. National Team in the 1995 FIFA World Cup.
  • Football player Mario Williams, the first player from an ACC school to be the top overall pick in the NFL draft. Williams set what were then State single-game, season and career records for sacks and tackles for loss and is still the school leader in three of those categories.

