Kenton's Keys: Virginia

Editor's note: SI All Wolfpack deputy editor Kenton Gibbs was part of coach Dave Doeren's first recruiting class at NC State in 2013. He played two seasons for the Wolfpack, recovering a fumble that set up the winning touchdown against Syracuse in 2014, before an injury forced him from the field to the press box. Each Friday during the football season, he'll provide his expert analysis in identifying keys that could lead to a potential State victory.

The NC State football team went 6 for 6 on Kenton Gibbs' keys last week at Pittsburgh and the result was a hard-earned 30-29 road victory. This Saturday, as the Wolfpack takes to the road again for a matchup with Virginia in Charlottesville, here are Kenton's Keys to a another season-defining victory:

Offense

Get back to who you were originally: As much of an added element at Devin Leary's passing provides the Wolfpack's attack, State still needs to be balanced in its attack to be as successful as possible. That means running the football for at least 150 yards against the Cavaliers. Neutralize pass rushers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor: State's offensive line did a good job of keeping Pittsburgh's talented pass rushers away from quarterback Devin Leary last week, but they're going to face another formidable challenge in edge rushers Snowden and Taylor. Preventing them from getting into the backfield and limiting them to a combined eight hits would provide Leary with the opportunity for another big game. Win first down: Staying ahead of the chains not only keep the ground game in play, it also limits UVa's ability to bring the exotic blitzes it thrives on in obvious passing situations.

Defense

Punish Brennan Armstrong: The Cavaliers' quarterback ran the ball 22 times against Clemson last week. Hitting him every time he pulls the ball down and takes off running on Saturday will wear him down while making him more one-dimensional as the day goes on. Force turnovers: The Wolfpack's defense has only one takeaway through three games, although it did have a pick six by Jakeen Harris nullified by a penalty last week at Pitt. But UVa has been prone to turning the ball over. Armstrong has already been picked off four times this season. Don't let any UVa players have a breakout game: Wake Forest's Kenneth Walker, Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert and Quincy Patterson, and Pitt's D.J. Turner have all made names for themselves against the Wolfpack this season. It's important for State to prevent any more stars from being born this week.

