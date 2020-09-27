SI.com
Halftime Observations: Virginia Tech 31, State 10

Kenton Gibbs

Here's some observations from SI All Wolfpack's Kenton Gibbs from a forgettable first 30 minutes for the NC State football team and what, if anything the Wolfpack needs to do to improve in the second half ...

  • State has allowed 200 yards on the ground so far tonight and has been porous against the pass even though the Hokies are playing with a third-string quarterback. As was the case last week against Wake Forest, tackling has been a major issue, especially on the perimeter ...
  • The offense has been abysmal was well. Some of that has to do with the play calling. It didn't appear that offensive coordinator Tim Beck had much confidence in Bailey Hockman's passing until the hurry up drill that resulted in a late field goal. Prior to those two completions to Devin Carter and Porter Rooks, Hockman was just 1 for 7 for four yards and an interception. ...
  • Just as State appeared to be getting settled in and ready to challenge, down only 17-7, Greensboro native Tre Turner busted a huge play that was an utter gut punch that put the momentum back in Tech's favor. 

So what does State need to do or try to accomplish in the second half?

The offense has to continue to run the ball and not get away from it. There were way too many first down passing attempts in the first half. Hockman has to play exponentially better or be replaced.. He's hurting the team by leaving the defense on the field too long. As for the defense, it's a matter of getting one step at a time.

At this point, the score isn't as important as winning the second half and frebuilding some confidence moving forward ...

