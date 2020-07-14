AllWolfpack
Soccer Star King, Swimmer Glover Wolfpack Woman of Year Nominees

NC State athletic communications

Former NC State soccer star Tziarra King and swimming All-American Mackenzie Glover have been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The honor is given annually to a graduating female student-athlete who has distinguished herself throughout her collegiate career in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership.

Glover concluded her Wolfpack career by earning All-America honors in the 200-yard backstroke after earning NCAA Championships qualification in the event. She swam in the A finals of that race and the 500-yard freestyle at the 2020 ACC Championships. Those performances followed a solid offseason during which she took home a bronze medal in the 200 backstroke at the 2019 Pan American Games.

A native of Winnipeg, Canada, Glover was named to the 2020 Academic All-ACC Team and was a Top Ten Scholar Athlete at State for the second year in a row. She earned a degree in Environmental Science with a focal area in Forest Ecology, as well as minors in Forest Management and Wildlife. Glover compiled a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average during her undergraduate career and was named a CSCAA Scholar All-American all four seasons.

In addition to her athletic and academic work, Glover was involved in volunteering as a reader at local schools and collecting donations for families in need during the holiday season. She also served as an environmental education intern at Prairie Ridge Ecostation and was a representative at the 2019 Women in the Environment Conference.

King played an integral part in the women's soccer team's recent return to national prominence. During her time at State, the program earned four consecutive at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament, including three Sweet Sixteen appearances, and finished nationally ranked in each of those years.

The Sicklerville, N.J. native graduated in December of 2019 with a nutrition science degree and 3.979 grade-point average. She finished third all-time in career starts (88), goals (48) and points (115), and earned 34 conference, regional and national awards throughout her time in Raleigh.

King concluded her illustrious career by becoming the program's first ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award winner and two-time Academic All-America honoree, as well as its first All-American in 24 years. She also became the second player in program history to earn All-ACC honors and third in history to collect All-ACC Academic Team honors in each of her four years with the Wolfpack.

In January 2020, King became State's first player ever selected in the National Women's Soccer League draft, as she was the eighth-overall pick to Utah Royals FC. She scored a goal in her first professional game last week.

In addition to her athletic and academic achievements, King donated nearly 240 hours of her time to the local community through various activities. Her biggest involvement was with the Avent West Children's Mentoring Program where she spent four hours a week for three semesters. She also spent her time at food banks and drives, as well as a classroom volunteer and reader on multiple occasions.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, which will be announced this fall.

