Tziarra King Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Former NC State soccer star Tziarra King is one of two athletes named as nominees by the ACC on Tuesday for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

King and Miami track & field star Brittny Ellis were selected by a vote of the league’s 15 teams from an impressive field of candidates that also included Wolfpack swimmer Mackenzie Glover.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

A record 605 student-athletes were nominated nationwide among the NCAA’s three divisions for this year’s award.

King earned her nomination by becoming the first State women’s soccer player to earn the ACC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year award as well as becoming its first All-American performer in 24 years.

She went on to become the first Wolfpack player ever selected in the National Women's Soccer League draft, going eighth overall to the Utah Royals.

In addition to her athletic and academic achievements, King donated nearly 240 hours of her time to the local community through various activities -- including the Avent West Children's Mentoring Program.

She continued her activism this summer by becoming a vocal proponent of the Black Lives Matter movement during the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. She also got her professional career off to a successful start by scoring a game-tying goal in her first ame for the Royals.

The nominees for the NCAA’s Woman’ of the Year award will be narrowed down to a top 10 each division in September. A selection committee then will determine the top three honorees from each division, who will then become the award’s nine finalists.

The eventual winner will be announced this fall.

