Popolizio's Beard Gaining Legendary Status

Brett Friedlander

Quarantine beards are all the rage these days as men of all ages and from all walks of life let their whiskers grow as they're confined to their homes while riding out the coronavirus pandemic.

NC State wrestling coach Pat Popolizio is among them.

There's just one difference between him and everyone else in the crowd. Because Popolizio's beard is so impressive, lush and tinged with more than its share of gray, it has picked up a Twitter account of its very own.

It's not known who started it -- one of his wrestlers, most likely -- or how it came about. But as of Sunday afternoon, @popolizio_beard had more than 50 followers, including the wrestling team's publicist Brian Reinhardt.

So far, though, Popolizio himself hasn't jumped on the #FearTheBeard bandwagon. But it's not for a lack of trying.

The Wolfpack's official wrestling team account posted a Tweet asking "How many RTs and Likes will it take for @pat_popolizio to follow his own burner account?" 

It's all in good fun, of course. What else is there to do when there's are no live college sports to follow and talk about?

"The longer it gets, the whiter it gets," the excitable State coach said during a recent internet interview with Earl Smith of The Open Mat. "I look in the mirror and I don't even recognize myself. But I keep telling the guys I'm keeping it until we're able to train again. Hopefully it can't grow much longer."

