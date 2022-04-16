NC State sweeps twin-bill

Raleigh, NC -- NC State twice rallied from one-run deficits to knock off Boston College, 6-3, in the second game of a doubleheader and claim a sweep over the Eagles, both in the twin bill and in the three-game series.

With the sweep, the Wolfpack improves to 23-11 overall, 10-7 in the ACC. The Eagles fall to 15-21 on the campaign and are 3-15 in league play.

NC State now sports a 33-16 record against Boston College, including an 11-2 mark since 2017.

NCSU trailed by six runs in the first game but overcame the deficit with a six-run seventh inning. The Pack then picked up its third consecutive walk-off victory when LuJames Groover III crossed home plate as Josh Hood reached on an error in the bottom of the 11th.

Chris Villaman struck out nine in four innings to pick up the win and improve to 3-2.

In the second game, Will Marcy's sacrifice fly broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tommy White and Groover scored in the sixth to give the Wolfpack insurance. Canaan Silver (5-0) hurled five innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven for his fifth win of the campaign without a loss.

On Wednesday, the Wolfpack will travel to High Point. Next weekend NC State will head to Louisville for an important three-game set against the Cardinals.

