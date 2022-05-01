Pack completes sweep of Highlanders

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State once again jumped out on Radford early and the Wolfpack were never seriously threatened en route to a, 10-4, win over the Highlanders at Doak Field on Sunday afternoon.

The win moves the Wolfpack to 29-13 on the campaign while Radford drops to 13-30. With the series sweep, NCSU is now 18-4 in non-conference play, including 10 straight victories against non-ACC foes, and is 20-5 overall at home during the 2022 season.

"Sweeps are hard to pull off," NC State head coach Elliott Avent said. "I know Radford has had some issues with injures -- I think they had a big injury Tuesday -- and they had some guys go out. It is tough to play shorthanded but to get the sweep in college baseball is good."

Josh Hood belted two homers, including a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning to push NCSU out in front.

The Pack scored runs in six of its eight turns at bat in the game. Hood homered again in the fifth. His three-run shot was part of a four-run inning and put the contest out of reach.

In his last four games (all NC State victories), Hood has four home runs and 11 runs batted in.

"We are just constantly working, getting better," Hood said. "It is good to see some of it paying off. It is good to just put our heads down and keep working and see some results.

Canaan Silver pitched 5.1 innings to pick up the win. The righty allowed one earned run on six hits while fanning two and walking one. Silver improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory.

"I felt good," Silver said. "I didn't have all of my stuff exactly how I wanted it. Overall, I felt good. There was good feedback out there, pitching, and to be able to go into the sixth was good."

Radford did not lay down for NC State. Trailing 8-0, the Highlanders scored two runs in the top of the sixth and added two more in the eighth. The Highlanders outhit the Wolfpack, 10-9, and stranded 10 runners in the game.

"They are not going to quit," Avent said. "We know that with everyone we play. You have got to have the resilience to fight things off and come back yourself."

NC State returns to action Friday when the North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Raleigh. First pitch for the opener of the three-game set between the rivals is 6:30 p.m. EST.

