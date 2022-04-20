Skip to main content
Pack looks to scale High Point

NC State (23-11) will start a four-game road swing Wednesday when it travels to High Point, N.C., to face High Point (12-14) in a midweek matchup.

This will be the second meeting between the teams this spring, as they will play at Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers (member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

NC State capped off a perfect week at home with a series sweep over Boston College on April 14-15. The first two wins were in walk-off fashion, with 4-3 and 7-6 (11 inn.) results, respectively, to clinch the series, and then the Pack earned a 6-3 win in the finale to complete the sweep.

SERIES HISTORY

NC State and High Point have met 30 times in program history, with the Pack leading the all-time series, 18-12.

The teams last met on Feb. 22 in Raleigh and NC State cruised past the Panthers with an 18-3 win.

NC State has won each of the last four meetings, dating back to 2008.

WALK OFF WOLFPACK

NC State has had four walk-off wins this season, including three straight last week with a midweek victory over UNCW on April 12 and then its two over the Eagles on April 14 and 15.

The Pack is one of five teams with four or more walk-off wins this year and is one of two to record three in a row.

· Purdue - 5 walk-off wins, 2 in a row

· Richmond - 5 walk-off wins, 3 in a row

· NC State - 4 walk-off wins, 3 in a row

· Cincinnati - 4 walk-off wins

· UCLA - 4 walk-off wins

APPROACHING 950 WINS AT NC STATE

Head coach Elliott Avent, the winningest head coach in NC State history, currently owns 949 wins as the head coach of NC State baseball and is one away from the 950-win milestone.

He collected his 900th win at NC State just over a year ago on April 6, 2021, in the team’s 13-2 rout of App State at Doak Field at Dail Park.

He is one of eight active DI head baseball coaches with at least 1,000 career wins and is the eighth-winningest active head coach in NCAA baseball. Additionally, he ranks fifth among active DI head baseball coaches in career victories.

ON DECK

April 22 • @ Louisville • 8 PM

April 23 • @ Louisville • 1 PM

April 24 • @ Louisville • 1 PM

