Pack set to host Eagles

TheACC.com photo

NC State and Boston College will battle in a three-game set beginning Thursday

NC State baseball (20-11, 7-7 ACC) will continue its home stand this week when it welcomes conference foe Boston College (15-18, 3-12 ACC) for a three-game series. The teams play Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (EST) and Saturday at 1 p.m. at Doak Field at Dial Park.

Thursday's game will be the Wolfpack's annual Military Appreciation Day while Saturday has been tabbed the program's annual #StrikeOutALS Game.

Starting Pitchers

Thursday -- RHP Logan Whitaker (NCSU) vs. RHP Joe Mancini (BC)

Friday -- RHP Matt Willadsen (NCSU) vs. RHP Henry Leake (BC)

Saturday -- TBA (NCSU) vs. TBA (BC)

Last Time Out

The Pack started the week with a walk-off win Tuesday night over UNCW, scoring five unanswered runs in the final three innings to earn a 7-6 victory.

Five of the Seahawks' six runs came by way of the home run and they all came in the first six innings. While facing a four-run deficit, the Wolfpack plated a pair of runs in the seventh and surged back with three runs on two hits in the ninth to eventually capture the victory. 

Series History

NC State and Boston College have met a combined 46 times in program history and the Pack owns a 30-16 advantage in the all-time series. 

The last time the teams met was April 9-11, 2021 at Boston College, and the Pack earned 20-5, 5-4, and 7-0 wins to complete the sweep for its second straight series win in Newton, Mass. The Sunday victory marked Matt Willadsen's first collegiate complete game shutout. 

The last time the teams squared off in Raleigh was on March 9-10, 2018, and NC State won the first two games, 2-1, and 13-7, respectively, to clinch the series. The Eagles avoided a sweep with an 11-3 result in the finale. 

NC State has won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Eagles, dating back to 2017. 

#StrikeOutALS

On September 3, 2020, NC State baseball lost a special member of its program in former player Chris Combs. He lost a four-year battle with ALS at the age of 45.

Combs' jersey (26), which was honored in the spring of 2020, can be found on the padding in right field to remember his outstanding baseball career and tireless pursuit for a cure for ALS. His jersey can also be found hanging out in the dugout during every NC State baseball game.

This year's annual ALS game will be held April 16 against Boston College. The two teams share a special connection with ALS, as BC's Pete Frates also lost his life to the disease in 2019 at the age of 34 and, like Combs, he spent his final years in pursuit for a cure. 

state baseball handshake line
