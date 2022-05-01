Pack tops Radford

RALEIGH - A late sixth-inning surge with four runs on as many hits allowed NC State baseball (27-13) to push past Radford (13-28) with a 6-2 win on Friday night in the series opener at Doak Field at Dail Park.

The result marked the Wolfpack’s 10th consecutive win at home as it improves to 16-4 against nonconference opponents this season.

After four scoreless innings by both teams, the Highlanders broke the deadlock and took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. An error, outfield single and walk loaded the bases for David Bryant, and he roped a double down the left field line to drive in the two runs for Radford.

The offense for the Wolfpack arrived in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on as many hits to take its first lead of the game. After a Chase Nixon leadoff single to break up the Radford no-hitter and a Josh Hood double down the left field line put runners in scoring position, Noah Soles grounded out to second to bring the first run across for NC State.

An infield single off the pitcher’s glove by J.T. Jarrett brought the game-tying run across, and then a two-run home run to right field by Dominic Pilolli, his seventh of the year, gave the Pack a 4-2 lead.

In the seventh Will Marcy added an insurance run for the Pack with a pinch-hit solo shot to left field to make it 5-2. It was his third of the season and second in the pinch-hit role.

NC State tacked on its sixth and final run in the eighth inning to go up 6-2. A one out walk followed by a passed ball and two hit batters resulted in the bases being loaded for Devonte Brown, who grounded out to second to drive in the run.

Starting pitcher Logan Whitaker pitched 5.2 innings, fanning four batters and not allowing an earned run to score. Baker Nelson came in for the final out of the sixth to pick up his second-straight win and improve to 3-1 on the year.

Justin Lawson and Chris Villaman combined for the final three innings and allowed just one batter to reach base. Villaman picked up his team-leading eighth save of the season as he recorded the final six outs.

At the plate five different players tallied a hit while Pilolli drove in a team-high two RBIs and scored two runs of his own. NC State has now hit two or more home runs in 21 games this year, including each of its last six games.

NC State and Radford will meet for game two of the series Saturday, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Doak Field at Dail Park.