Pack travels to UNCW

RALEIGH – NC State baseball (30-15) will begin a four-game road swing Tuesday when it makes the trip to UNCW (25-21) for its penultimate midweek contest of the season. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.

The game will be broadcast on FloSports ($), and there will be an audio stream on WKNC 88.1 and the Varsity Network App.

STARTING PITCHERS

TBA (NCSU) vs. TBA (UNCW)

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Wolfpack and Seahawks, as the teams most recently met on April 12 in Raleigh. In the last meeting the Pack earned a 7-6 win in walk off fashion thanks to a three-run surge in the bottom of the ninth.

Tuesday will be the 95th meeting between the squads, as NC State leads the all-time series, 75-19.

The last time the teams faced each other in Wilmington was on March 23, 2021, and the Pack completed a 5-3 comeback win thanks to late runs in the seventh and eighth innings to break a 3-3 tie.

NC State has won 18 of the last 19 matchups with UNCW.

LAST TIME OUT

NC State hosted Tobacco Road rival North Carolina last weekend in a three-game series.

The teams played game one across the span of two days (Friday and Saturday) due to inclement weather in the area, and the Pack came up short to the Tar Heels, 8-7. On Sunday the squads played a doubleheader and despite a 9-2 win by the Pack to even the series in the first game of the day, the Tar Heels managed to push two late runs across in the rubber game to come out on top, 7-6, and take the series.

MATTY ICE

On Sunday starting pitcher Matt Willadsen threw his second career complete game, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out nine batters. The weekend before he also had a dominant outing against Radford on April 30 with a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings of work.

In his last two outings he has surrendered one earned run in 16 innings and tallied 22 strikeouts. Additionally, he has only allowed three walks in that span.

ON DECK

May 13 • @ Duke • 6 PM

May 14 • @ Duke • 1 PM

May 15 • @ Duke • 1 PM