Pack9 in the Pros

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals

Carlos Rodon: San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Knizner has played in three games for St. Louis since April 17 and has two hits in 10 at bats, but both were in a 2-for-3 effort against Cincinnati on Saturday. He also scored a run in the Cardinals' win. Knizner is batting .318 this season and St. Louis is currently in first place in the National League's Central Division.

Knizner is also helping the Cards behind the plate.

In his third start with the Giants, Rodon pitched another gem. He hurled five innings and fanned eight as San Francisco beat the New York Mets in Queens. He has 29 strikeouts this season, and that is the most batters struck out in a pitcher's first three starts with the Giants since 1901.

Rodon is currently 2-0 on the campaign with a 1.06 ERA. He is currently scheduled to start again on Tuesday at home against Oakland. San Francisco is 11-5 this season.

Turner has five hits in 27 at bats since April 18th with Los Angeles. The former NC State shortstop drove in six runs over the last week and doubled twice. The Dodgers are currently 11-4 overall and in first place in the National League West (half-game ahead of San Francisco). Turner is batting .279 this season.

Minor Leagues

NC State currently has 17 players on Minor League rosters.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parathesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .167 average, 2 HR, 4 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-0, 1.35 ERA, 6.2 IP, 9 K, 5 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .355 average, 8 RBI

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Jacksonville (Miami): .289 average, HR, 5 RBI, 2 SB

Joe Dunand is currently with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .219 average, 2 HRs, 7 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-0, 5.00 ERA, 9 IP, 10 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .237 average, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 3 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .229 average, HR, 4 RBI

Evan Mendoza is currently with the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .195 average, 6 RBI, 5 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .267 average, 9 RBI, 3 SB

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .206 average, HR, 4 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 8.1 IP, 7 K, 2 games (2 starts)

+Terrell Tatum: Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox): .280 average, RBI, 4 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .308 average, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 4 SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .219 average, 3 HR, 8 RBI

Will Wilson is currently with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

