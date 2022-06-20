Pack9 in the Pros: Rodón and Turner continue to excel

There are currently 24 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals: .196 average, HR, 12 RBI

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants: 6-4, 2.84 ERA, 73 IP, 91 K, 13 games (13 starts)

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers: .301 average, 9 HR, 49 RBI, 14 SB

Rodón was sensational in his last outing. The lefty hurled eight innings June 17th in Pittsburgh and allowed only two hits and two walks while fanning eight to pick up his sixth win of the season. San Francisco trails the Los Angeles Dodgers and former college teammate Turner by three games in the National League West. Meanwhile, Knizner's Cardinals are tied with Milwaukee atop the National League Central standings.

NC State currently has 21 players on Minor League rosters.

Transactions

June 19, 2022: Winston-Salem Dash place OF Terrell Tatum on seven-day disabled list

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .203 average, 5 HR, 20 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-2. 6.55 ERA, 22 IP, 25 K, 17 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .262 average, HR, 18 RBI, 3 SB

*Nolan Clenney: Brooklyn (NY Mets): 2-3, 5.94 ERA, 33.1 IP, 33 K, 15 games (2 starts)

**Jack Conley: Reading (Philadelphia): .240 average, 4 HR, 18 RBI, SB

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Gwinnett (Atlanta): .248 average, 2 HR, 13 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .197 average, 4 HRs, 13 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-3, 2.96 ERA, 45.2 IP, 45 K, 12 games (5 starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .244 average, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 12 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .215 average, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 8 SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .213 average, 16 RBI, 11 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .232 average, HR, 22 RBI, 5 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 3,38 ERA, 16 IP, 22 K, 13 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .260 average, 4 HR, 30 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 2-2, 3.48 ERA, 41.1 IP, 49 K, 9 games (9 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .276 average, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 14 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .239 average, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 13 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .257 average, 7 HR, 29 RBI, SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .240 average, 8 HR, 20 RBI, SB

