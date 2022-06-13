Pack pros: Rodón leads Giants to sweep

There are currently 23 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals: .200 average, HR, 11 RBI

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants: 5-4, 3.18 ERA, 65 IP, 83 K, 12 games (12 starts)

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers: .298 average, 7 HR, 46 RBI, 13 SB

On Sunday, Rodón picked up his fifth win of the series and helped San Francisco sweep Los Angeles in the process.

NC State currently has 20 players on Minor League rosters.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .215 average, 5 HR, 19 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-2, 6.63 ERA, 19 IP, 24 K, 15 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .250 average, HR, 15 RBI, 2 SB

*Nolan Clenney: Brooklyn (NY Mets): 2-2, 5.46 ERA, 29.2 IP, 30 K, 13 games (2 starts)

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Gwinnett (Atlanta): .229 average, 2 HR, 11 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .197 average, 4 HRs, 13 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-2, 3.06 ERA, 35.1 IP, 36 K, 10 games (3 starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .243 average, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 10 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .205 average, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 8 SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .205 average, 16 RBI, 9 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .217 average, 14 RBI, 4 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 16 IP, 22 K, 13 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .245 average, 4 HR, 26 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 1-2, 4.08 ERA, 35.1 IP, 45 K, 8 games (8 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .293 average, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 13 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .236 average, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 10 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .252 average, 7 HR, 27 RBI, SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .233 average, 8 HR, 18 RBI, SB

