Wolfpack Baseball to Play in 2021 Round Rock Classic

NC State is one of four teams selected to play in the 2021 Round Rock Classic baseball event in Round Rock, Tex., according to a report by Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball.com.

Coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack will be joined in the elite field by Auburn, Baylor and Purdue, playing each team once in the round robin format. The tournament will be held over three days at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Tex.

Dell Diamond is an 11,600-seat stadium with an artificial surface locted in a suburb of Austin, Tex. The team that regularly plays there, the Round Rock Express, is the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros and is owned by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and his son Reid.

Dates for the event have not yet been announced, but this year's tournament is currently going on with Texas Tech, Stanford, Houston and Tennessee participating.

State has advanced to NCAA regionals in 13 of the past 15 seasons, with four trips to the Super Regionals and a College World Series appearance in 2013. This year's team is off to a 6-0 start going into Sunday's weekend series finale against Tennessee Tech.