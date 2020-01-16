State Tied For 15th in Final Fall Directors' Cup Standings

NC State is ranked 15th nationally in the final fall standings of the Directors' Cup standings.

The Wolfpack gained the majority of its points from its women's cross country team, which won its NCAA regional and finished fifth in the nation, and women's soccer team, which advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Men's cross country and men's soccer also scored for State, which 212 points during the fall season. That total tied the Wolfpack with ACC rival Boston College and is just one point behind Clemson.

Other ACC schools in the top 15 are Virginia (sixth), Louisville (eighth), Notre Dame (ninth), North Carolina (10th) and Florida State (11th). Syracuse (27th), Pitt (36th), Wake Forest (39th) and Duke (43rd) are also among the top 50.

Stanford, which has won the Directors' Cup for the past 25 straight years, once again leads the standings with 594.50 points.

The Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.

The first winter standings will be announced on Thursday, March 26.