WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

State Tied For 15th in Final Fall Directors' Cup Standings

Brett Friedlander

NC State is ranked 15th nationally in the final fall standings of the Directors' Cup standings.

The Wolfpack gained the majority of its points from its women's cross country team, which won its NCAA regional and finished fifth in the nation, and women's soccer team, which advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Men's cross country and men's soccer also scored for State, which 212 points during the fall season. That total tied the Wolfpack with ACC rival Boston College and is just one point behind Clemson.

Other ACC schools in the top 15 are Virginia (sixth), Louisville (eighth), Notre Dame (ninth), North Carolina (10th) and Florida State (11th). Syracuse (27th), Pitt (36th), Wake Forest (39th) and Duke (43rd) are also among the top 50.

Stanford, which has won the Directors' Cup for the past 25 straight years, once again leads the standings with 594.50 points.

The Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.

The first winter standings will be announced on Thursday, March 26.

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Smith-Williams 'Setting the Expectation' At Shrine Game

The former Wolfpack defensive end is using Saturday's college football all-star game to spread an important message. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women rolling again with rout of No. 13 Florida State ... https://gopack.com/news/2020/1/16/womens-basketball-9-wolfpack-downs-13-florida-state-68-51-in-ranked-matchup.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Tziarra King becomes the first State soccer player selected in the NWSL draft ... …

Brett Friedlander

Bryce Ready to Build on Successful Return

The redshirt senior wing showed no ill effects in Wednesday's win against Miami of the concussion that forced him to miss four games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Boxscore from Wednesday's win against Miami ... …

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'It Was Good to Have a Full Roster'

Here's what the NC State coach had to say after Wednesday's 80-63 win against Miami at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Back At Full Strength, Wolfpack Powers Past Miami

With C.J. Bryce back in the lineup, NC State played its best game of the ACC season in an 80-63 rout of the Hurricanes. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Nick McCloud's Career At State Apparently Over

The senior cornerback, who played in only two games last season, is no longer on the Wolfpack's roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Miami

Live updates and analysis from tonight's ACC basketball game between the Wolfpack and Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bryce Returning to Wolfpack Lineup Tonight

NC State's leading scorer and rebounder has missed the past four games recovering from a concussion. Read more

Brett Friedlander