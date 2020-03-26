AllWolfpack
State Offers Santa Clara Transfer Trey Wertz

Brett Friedlander

NC State has extended a scholarship offer to Santa Clara transfer guard Trey Wertz.

A 6-foot-3 guard who played high school ball for Providence High School in Charlotte, averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Broncos of the West Coast Conference. He would have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a season under NCAA transfer rules.

A combo guard who was thrust into the point guard role upon his arrival at Santa Clara, Wertz was a WCC all-rookie selection in 2018-19 while setting a school freshman record with 146 assists. He has also made 40 percent shooter from three-point range for his first two college seasons.

According to Spencer McLaughlin, host of Bleav in Santa Clara Sports, Wertz is at his best when attacking the rim either off a pick-and-roll or breaking down his man off the dribble.

"When he makes up his mind to drive, he has explosive speed and a high ability to finish at the rim with or without contact," McLaughlin said. "And he elevates that part of his game with a good free throw percentage.

“His stats show him to be an efficient shooter, which he is, and he rarely has an extremely poor shooting percentage in a single game and has the ability to get hot and stay hot. His passing ability is extremely high, something he showed since his freshman year, and is capable of making difficult passes in traffic to set up his teammates."

In addition to State, Wertz is also reported to have been contacted by several other schools, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona and Butler, among others.

He does, however, have some indirect ties to the Wolfpack.

The son of Charlotte sportswriter Langston Wertz, the transfer guard played his first two seasons on a team coached Herb Sendek and former State star Julius Hodge.

One possibile complication to Wertz choosing State is that coach Kevin Keatts already has the NCAA limit of 13 players under scholarship. In order for Wertz to join the Wolfpack, someone currently on the roster would have to leave

