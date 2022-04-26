State readies for Pirates

RALEIGH – NC State baseball (25-13) will open up a seven-game home stand Tuesday when it welcomes East Carolina (24-17) to Doak Field at Dail Park for the second meeting of the season between the squads.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network with Mike Monaco and Gregg Olson on the call. There will additionally be an audio stream on WKNC 88.1 and the Varsity Network App.

STARTING PITCHERS

TBA (NCSU) vs. RHP Josh Groz (ECU)

SERIES HISTORY

Tuesday will be the 111th meeting between NC State and East Carolina, as the Pack leads the all-time series, 69-41. The teams last met earlier this year on March 29 in Greenville, N.C., and the Pack shut out the Pirates, 2-0.

The last time the teams met in Raleigh was on April 25, 2016, and NC State earned a 6-1 victory.

NC State has won each of the last six matchups that have been played at Doak Field at Dail Park, dating back to 2011.

LAST TIME OUT

NC State traveled to then-No. 11 Louisville for a three-game set last weekend. After being unable to hold off the Cardinals in the opener and suffering an 11-4 loss, the Pack evened the series with a 15-10 in game two to force a rubber match. Another late comeback by the Cards in game three gave Louisville an 11-7 win to clinch the series.

HOME SWEET HOME

NC State will close out its regular season schedule with 11 of its last 15 games at Doak Field at Dail Park. The Wolfpack will remain close to home though for its four road games, as it will play a midweek game at UNCW May 10 and a three-game series at Duke May 13-15.

WHITE EARNS NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS

Following another big offensive weekend that featured five home runs, freshman Tommy White was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, marking his third honor of the season from the publication.

Overall, he went 11-for-18 on the week for a .611 batting average and 1.444 slugging percentage with eight runs batted in. He currently ranks second in the conference with 18 homers on the year and fourth in the NCAA in the category.

ON DECK

April 29 · vs. Radford · 6:30 PM

April 30 · vs. Radford · 6:30 PM

May 1 · vs. Radford · 1 PM