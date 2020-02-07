Wrestling Match Day Live Blog: State vs. UNC

It's a big deal anytime NC State and North Carolina get together on the field of competition. But tonight, there's more of a buzz than usual.

For the first time ever in the rivalry between the Triangle schools, their wrestling teams will face off against one another with both ranked among the nation's top 10.

The undefeated Wolfpack (12-0) is currently No. 3 while the 11-1 Tar Heels check in at No. 8. A big, energized crowd is on hand here at Reynolds Coliseum to see if State can extend its winning streak against UNC to seven, dating all the way back to 2012.

With the strength of the Wolfpack coming in the middle of its lineup, a key to this match will be the first two bouts. If Jakob Camacho at 125 and fellow redshirt freshman Jarrett Trombley at 133 can get their team off to a good start, it's going to be a fun night for the guys in red and white. If they can't, it's game on.

They're about ready to hit the mat, so make sure to check in frequently for live updates and analysis:

125

State's Jakob Camacho vs. UNC's Joey Melendez

The Wolfpack wanted to get off to a fast start and after getting put to the mat early, Camacho gains control and scores a takedown to take a 2-0 lead. Melendez then escapes for a point of his own ...

With 30 seconds to go in the first period, Melendez again puts Camacho in trouble. But time runs out before he can score.

After 1 period: Camacho 2, Melendez 1

Melendez takes the bottom to start the second period and Camacho immediately gains control and builds up valuable riding time. He's over a minute already ...

After the wrestlers go out of bounds, Camacho makes a strong move from behind to put Melendez back on the mat. But he escapes just before the period ending buzzer and it's all tied at 2 going into the decisive third period.

Camacho is on the bottom ...

And he gets a reversal almost immediately to to back ahead ... after another Melendez escape, it's now 4-3 ...

And another takedown, followed by an escape. Camacho up 6-4 with time running out

Camacho, with riding time added on, wins 9-4 and the Wolfpack is off the the start it wanted ---

State 3, UNC 0

133

State's Jarrett Trombley vs. UNC's Jaime Hernandez

Neither wrestler was able to gain an advantage during the first period and it ends scoreless ...

Trombley will start the second period on top ...

Hernandez nearly gets out, but Trombley was saved by a whistle ... But now Hernandez gets out for a 1-0 UNC lead ...

Looks like there's some blood on the mat, so there's a timeout with five seconds left in the period while it gets cleaned up ...

End of 2: Hernandez 1, Trombley 0

Trombley starts the third period on bottom and immediately gets to his feet. But Hernandez regains control ...

Time running out on Trombley ...

The State wrestler appeared to have a reversal as time expired, but in all the noise, it's not clear if it happened in time .... officials are reviewing it now ...

Call stands ... Hernandez wins the match 1-0.

Match tied: State 3, UNC 3

141

State's Tariq Wilson vs. UNC's Zach Sherman

This could be a pivotal match. Both wrestlers are nationally ranked. Wilson is No. 11, Sherman is No. 10 ...

As was the case in the previous match, neither wrestler was able gain an advantage through the opening two minutes.

Wilson will be on the bottom as the second period begins, scoreless ...

Wilson with a quick escape to take a 1-0 lead ...

Wilson nearly gets a takedown, but takes Sherman out of bounds before he can complete the move ...

Sherman tries to shoot, but Wilson counters and has the UNC wrestler in serious trouble. But again, the clock works against the Wolfpack and it runs out before Wilson can get the two points or the pin ...

Wilson is up to start the third ... and up 1-0 ...

Sherman gets a stall warning, then Wilson momentarily puts him on his back ..... and now he does get him there to score two points ... Wilson leads 3-0 with 30 seconds left ....

Riding time accumulating ...

Two more back points for Wilson. Only the horn saves Sherman from getting pinned.. HUGE performance by Tariq Wilson who gestures to the crowd to get loud ...

He wins 5-0 to put State back ahead in the match

State 6, UNC 3

149

Redshirt freshman Mat Grippi gets the nod over redshirt sophomore A.J. Leitten at 149 to go against UNC's Austin O'Connor ...

And just 11 seconds into the match, O'Connor comes up lame. Not sure if it's a cramp or he twisted a knee, but he's in a lot of pain and trainers are tending to him ...

Must have been a cramp, because O'Connor is going to continue ....

Match restarts with Grippi in the down position ... And the Wolfpack wrestler quickly escapes, then takes O'Connor down for a 3-0 lead ...

O'Connor with an escape ... 3-1

Fan in the stands here at Reynolds yells for Grippi to "Sweep the leg!" Sure, why not ...

After one period, Grippi holds a 3-1 lead ...

Grippi starts the second in the down position ... And scores an escape to increase his lead to 4-1 ...

O'Connor with a two-point takedown as they go out of bounds to narrow the gap to 4-3 ... But Grippi immediately escapes to make it 5-3 with a minute to go in the period ...

By the way, UNC's O'Connor is ranked No. 3 in the country. Grippi is unranked. This would be a huge upset and put the Wolfpack securely in the driver's seat with the Hilday's still to come if it holds up ...

And O'Connor scores another takedown with just three seconds left in the period. They go to the final two minutes all tied at 5 ...

Grippi on top ...

O'Connor with an escape to take a 6-5 lead ...

Grippi shoots, but they go out of bounds before he can do any damage. Time runs out. O'Connor holds on to win 6-5. Match tied with the meat of State's lineup coming up ...

State 6, UNC 6

157

State's Hayden Hilday vs. UNC's A.C. Headlee

Hilday, who is ranked No. 2 in the nation, comes out blazing and gets a takedown and two back points right out of the box for a quick 4-0 lead. Headlee, who'r ranked 15th nationally, escapes to make it 4-1 and now UNC is challenging the back points. They're reviewing it now ...

The call and the back points stand ... Hilday up early ...