Swiney Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Junior left-hander Nick Swiney has been selected by the ACC as its Pitcher of the Week for his masterful performance in a 6-0 win against Purdue at the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, Minn.

Swiney allowed a leadoff single and hit a batter in the first before retiring the final 22 men he faced in combining with reliever Dalton Feeney on a one-hit shutout of the Boilermakers.

He needed only 98 pitches, 74 of them strikes, on the way to becoming the first Wolfpack pitcher to strike out 15 in a game since first-round draft pick Carlos Rodon did it against Georgia Tech on April 25, 2014.

Swiney is rapidly becoming the ace State's staff. In 21 innings over his first three starts this season, he has allowed only three runs and eight hits while striking out 37 and walking only four. Two of his three outings have ended in shutouts.

The victory against Purdue was the second of three last weekend, as the Wolfpack won the championship of the six-team round robin event played indoors at US Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

State also scored victories against Iowa and host Minnesota.

In addition to his honor from the ACC, Swiney was also named a national Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball magazine.

(Cover photo by Jaylynn Nash/NC State athletics)