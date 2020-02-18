AllWolfpack
Wolfpack's Trombley Named ACC Wrestler of the Week

Brett Friedlander

For the seventh time this season, someone from NC State has been named the ACC's Wrestler of the Week.

Only this time, it isn't a Hidley or Tariq Wilson.

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Trombley is the latest to earn the honor after his pin at 133 pounds helped life the third-ranked Wolfpack to a dramatic 21-18 victory against No. 7 Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.

With the team score tied at 15, Trombley took to the mat to face 22nd-ranked Colin Gerardi in the next-to-last bout of the match. It took just 44 seconds for seconds for him to score a cradle off a restart, allowing him to pin his opponent and pick up the points needed to clinch the Wolfpack's comeback victory.

It was Trombley's fourth fall of the season and helped State complete a rally from a 15-9 deficit.

The Wolfpack's win also clinched at least a share of the conferenceregular-season team title for the third straight year. Coach Pat Popolizio's team (14-0, 4-0 ACC) can wrap up the championship on Friday in the regular season finale at Duke. 

