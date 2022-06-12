Skip to main content
Tuohy wins national title

Tuohy wins national title

Katelyn Tuohy hands NC State a national title in 5000m for a second consecutive season.

Katelyn Tuohy hands NC State a national title in 5000m for a second consecutive season.

EUGENE, Ore. - NC State track & field sophomore Katelyn Tuohy won the 5000m NCAA Championship on Saturday, crossing the finish line in 15:18.39. The title is NC State's second outdoor 5000m title in a row, and the championship is the first individual national title for Tuohy.

With her win in 2022 and Elly Henes' win in 2021, the Pack has won back-to-back national 5000m titles for the first time since Julie Shea won three consecutive AIAW 5000m titles in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

Marlee Starliper was the second finisher across the line for the Pack, placing ninth in 15:36.51. Her time ranks fifth in program history and was good to earn her Second Team All-America honors.

Also garnering Second Team All-America accolades was Sam Bush, who crossed the finish line in 15:42.61. Her mark put her in 10th place.

Hannah Steelman finished 11th, clocking a 15:43.45 that was also good for Second Team All-America laurels.

Rounding out the 5000m was Savannah Shaw, and the Upper St. Clair, Pa., native attained Honorable Mention All-America status with her 20th-place finish and time of 16:02.32.

Timara Chapman concluded action in the heptathlon after the long jump, posting a 5.44m (17' 10.25") for 683 points.

