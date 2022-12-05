Turner Signs Massive Deal With Phillies

Trea Turner is returning to the National League East.

The former Washington National, who spent the past season and a half with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to an 11-year, 300 million-dollar contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

Turner joins a team that finished third in the National League East this past season but won the NL Pennant before falling to the Houston Astros in the World Series. His former National teammate, Bryce Harper, is also locked into a long-term deal with the Phillies.

There are plenty of links to Philadelphia for Turner besides Harper. Another former National who was briefly a teammate with the Wolfpack alum, Kyle Schwarber, is in Philly. Current Philadelphia hitting coach Kevin Long served in the same role with Washington from 2018-2021.

Turner's wife, Kristen Harabedian, is a former NC State gymnast who is from Flemington, New Jersey -- which is roughly 50 miles from Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is the fourth organization Turner has played for. He was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The Padres traded him to Washington the following season. He spent six and a half seasons with the Nats, including a World Series title in 2019, before being dealt to Los Angeles midway through the 2021 campaign -- where he ended the regular season as the National League's batting champion.

