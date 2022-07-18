Villaman goes to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected NC State pitcher Chris Villaman in the ninth round (284 overall) of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Villaman finished the 2022 campaign with a 3-3 mark, a 3,40 earned run average, and 11 saves in 28 appearances. The lefty fanned 85 batters in 55.2 innings of work to earn All-ACC Third Team honors.

In his last two seasons, Villaman helped NC State reach the final of the ACC Baseball Championship. He hurled 9.1 innings combined in those two contests and did not allow a run. As a sophomore, he guided the Wolfpack to the College World Series, including a solid effort in the final game of NCSU's super regional upset of top-ranked Arkansas.

Villaman will be one of two NC State alums in the Tampa Bay system. Evan Edwards is currently with Double-A Montgomery.