White enters transfer portal

Freshman sensation Tommy White has entered the transfer portal.

NC State Athletics

NC State freshman Tommy White has entered the transfer portal according to D1's Kendall Rogers.

White set the NCAA record for homers by a freshman with 27 this past season at NC State. It was also a Wolfpack record for home runs in a season. He batted .362 with 74 RBIs in 55 games.

NC State's season ended after falling in the final of the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship.

Sources close to the situation say playing time in the field, particularly third base, along with NIL opportunities are playing a factor in his decision to leave NC State. Early frontrunners for his services include Florida State and Texas A&M, among other SEC schools. 

We will keep you updated as more develops. 

