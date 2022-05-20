White having sensational freshman season

Skip to main content
NC State Athletics

Tommy White is setting records and earning accolades as NC State's regular season winds down.

Tommy White's freshman season at NC State has been remarkable. Records have been broken and honors earned.

Prior to Thursday's game, White was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy Award as the nation's top player by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). 

He leads all freshman nationally in home runs (23) and runs batted in (68). White's numbers also place him in the top-10 nationally in both categories for Division 1 players. 

The freshman from St. Pete Beach, Florida hit his most recent homer during Thursday's loss to Wake Forest. That blast handed him the ACC record for most home runs hit in a season by a freshman. The previous mark was 22 by Chris Diaz in 1998. White is currently three homers away from setting the NC State single season record and four from claiming the NCAA freshman mark. 

White is also currently on a 20-game reached base streak. He has had multi-homer games five times this season. 

