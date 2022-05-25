White named semifinalist for Golden Spikes

Skip to main content
Tommy White continues to earn recognition for his terrific season.

CARY, N.C. – NC State baseball’s Tommy White picked up this fifth recognition in a one-week span on Tuesday afternoon, as he was named a semifinalist for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award.

This prestigious award is given annually to the top amateur baseball player, as White is just one of two freshmen on the list and is the fourth NC State player in school history to be named a semifinalist.

Last week he was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and was most recently named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year as well as First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman.

White started his collegiate career with five home runs on Opening Weekend and never looked back, as he broke the ACC freshman home run record on May 19 with his 23rd of the season. He's just two away from the NC State single-season home run record and three from the NCAA freshman record.

He leads all freshmen nationally with 23 home runs, 68 runs batted in and a .735 slugging percentage and ranks top 12 in Division I baseball in all three categories. Additionally, he ranks second among all NCAA freshmen with 80 hits.

In the regular season White turned in 25 multi-hit games and 18 multi-RBI games, including five multi-homer outings.

Fan voting will be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement on May 24 and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline on June 6, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

On June 8, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and the winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be named on Friday, June 24, on ESPN.

