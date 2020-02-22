Wolfpack Wrestlers Finish Undefeated Dual Season

DURHAM – The third-ranked NC State wrestling team concluded an undefeated dual season with a 34-9 win at Duke Friday night. The Wolfpack (15-0, 5-0 ACC) won seven of the 10 matches, including six for bonus points.

With the win, NC State finishes a perfect 5-0 in ACC action and wins the ACC regular-season title for the third straight season. It's the first time NC State has won three in a row since 2000-02.

The Pack also finished the season a perfect 15-0 in duals, the first undefeated season in school history (the program started in 1925).

The win was NC State's 27th consecutive dual win at Duke, dating back to 1967.

The dual started at 125 pounds, and Duke forfeited that weight along with 141 pounds to spot the Pack 12 team points.

The first bout was at 133 pounds, with R-Fr. Jarrett Trombley using a four-point near fall in both the second and the third periods and scored a 17-4 major decision.

A.J. Leitten used a 10-point first period and scored a 14-0 major decision at 149 pounds.

No. 2 Hayden Hidlay made quick work of the 157-pound bout, as he scored a takedown just 10 seconds in and turned into into a pin at the 1:32 mark.

At the halfway point, NC State was up 26-0.

Duke got on the board with back-to-back decisions at 165 and 174 pounds, to pull the score to 26-6 with three bouts left.

More bonus for the Pack at 184 pounds, as No. 3 Trent Hidlay used a 10-point first period and a four-point near fall ended his 17-2 tech fall win.

A Blue Devil decision at 197 pounds, was followed by So. Deonte Wilson claiming an 8-1 decision to close out the win.

Up Next

The defending ACC champions, the Wolfpack will be back in action March 8 at the 2020 ACC Championship which will be held in Pittsburgh, Pa.

No. 3 NC State 34, Duke 9

125: No. 19 Jakob Camacho (NCSU) forfeit – 6-0

133: Jarrett Trombley (NCSU) major dec. Harrison Campbell; 17-4 – 10-0

141: No. 11 Tariq Wilson (NCSU) forfeit – 16-0

149: A.J. Leitten (NCSU) major dec. Wade Unger; 14-0 – 20-0

157: No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (NCSU) WBF Eric Carter; 1:32 – 26-0

165: Ben Anderson (DU) dec. Matt Fields; 7-1 – 26-3

174: Mason Eaglin (DU) dec. Tyler Barnes; 6-2 – 26-6

184: No. 3 Trent Hidlay (NCSU) tech fall Kai Blake; 17-2 – 31-6

197: Vincent Baker (DU) dec. Tyrie Houghton; 7-6 – 31-9

285: Deonte Wilson (NCSU) dec. Jonah Niesenbaum; 8-1 – 34-9