Virginia Preview: Challenges the Wolfpack Will Face
The ACC logo will be all over Carter-Finely Stadium on Saturday for the Wolfpack's second game of the season against the Virginia Cavaliers, but neither team will gain or lose anything for the results of this game, as the two will battle it out in a rare non-conference matchup between conference opponents.
A rare occurrence for maybe even a rarer opponent. In head coach Dave Doern’s career, he has only faced the Cavaliers a total of three times, sustaining a perfect 3-0 record against the program.
Head coach Tony Elliot enters his fourth season at the helm of the Virginia program, and in each of these seasons, the team has taken a step in the right direction. Last season, the program won five games, which is the most in the Elliot era. The hope is that 2025 will bring a bowl game.
The team started out the 2024 season strong, going 4-1, but ended 5-7. Frustrating, but all signs are pointing in the right direction for the former co-offensive coordinator at Clemson.
2025 - Offense
It all starts with the quarterback position when talking about any team at any level. For Virginia, it may have its best it’s had in years with North Texas transfer Chandler Morris. Morris is a seasoned veteran within college football, with stops at Oklahoma, TCU and North Texas. He’s seen the ups and downs of the sport. He’s battled injuries along with tough losses like TCU’s throttling in the national championship against Georgia.
Elliot jumped at the opportunity to target Morris once he entered the transfer portal after a successful season at North Texas, leading the Mean Green to a bowl game. In 2024, Morris threw for over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. He led the nation in 400-yard passing games in the campaign.
It’s not just the quarterback who’s a transfer for the Cavalier offense; the majority of their playmakers are new faces to the program. The team beat Coastal Carolina in its season opener, 48-7, and all scoring production came from transfers.
James Madison receiver transfer Cam Ross won ACC specialist of the week for his 100-yard kickoff return against Coastal Carolina. He’s a yards after catch threat who can do damage with the ball in his hands. 81 of his 124 receiving yards in week one came after the catch.
North Carolina Central running back transfer J’Mari Taylor, Wyoming running back transfer Harrison Waylee and Purdue receiver transfer Jahmal Edrine were all responsible for touchdowns in week one.
The offense will be different from the one the Wolfpack faced in week one. East Carolina played more of a spread offense, trying to attack NC State on quick RPO actions mixed in with some runs that were stuffed by the Wolfpack defense.
Virginia will plan to play more traditional spread pass sets, but run a lot more trips formations compared to East Carolina. Morris possesses the ability to run the ball and is confident doing so. He had 50 yards in week one, and adds something the Wolfpack defense will have to be ready for, as Pirates quarterback Katin Houser didn’t try to scramble very much.
2025 - Defense
The Virginia defense lost one of its anchors to the NFL draft in the offseason in safety Jonas Sanker, who was selected No. 93 overall by the New Orleans Saints.
Even with the loss, the backend of the defense still has talent. Senior tight end Justin Joly highlighted one of those talents in a presser earlier in the week in safety Ethan Minter. Minter, who is a sophomore, steps into the light at 6-foot, 201 pounds and found success against Coastal Carolina. He ended the season opener with a pick and only allowed two receptions for three yards.
Along with Minter, senior cornerback Donavon Platt led the team in total targets with six and allowed only two receptions for 13 yards. Both allowed an NFL passer rating of under 43.0, and both look to continue the dominance heading into week two.
The front seven will be without talented linebacker Kam Robinson, who is still recovering from surgery due to a collarbone fracture. It’s a tough blow, but the Cavaliers have depth at the position. Backers James Jackson, Trey McDonald and Landon Danely all played significant roles in the season opener.
Along the defensive line, a name to watch is senior Fisher Camac. He stands at 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, presenting a wide frame for the Wolfpack to take care of. He led the Cavaliers in run stops and total pressures in week one and looks to continue his strong start to the season in Raleigh.
