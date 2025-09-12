All Wolfpack

Wake Forest Coach Reflects on Thursday’s Game

Jake Dickert took to the podium after the game to speak on how he felt the matchup between NC State went

Daniel Rios

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) hands off to Hollywood Smothers (3) in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) hands off to Hollywood Smothers (3) in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
One team celebrates and one team sulks. It’s the natural result of playing any sport. NC State won another gritty game, but this time against a long-time rival in Wake Forest. While the Wolfpack came back from an ugly first half of football, the Demon Deacons played an ugly half of football. 

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

NC State beat Wake Forest 34-24 on Thursday night. Just like any game, there are two tales to a story. The Wolfpack will rave about the second-half performance the team put up, but Wake Forest will question how it gave up a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. 

He may not have all the answers now, but Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert talked to the media shortly after the loss to answer questions. 

Jake Dickert Presser 

Part of his Opening Statement 

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

“Obviously a disappointing result,” Dickert said. “Give a lot of credit to NC State. That's a bad half of football. I thought we did a good job in the first half keeping him off balance. We just weren't able to establish anything offensively in the second half, and you give up 200 yards rushing, you're going to have some problems. But I'm really proud of our team. I don't want that to be lost tonight. I'm really proud of our team.”

The Demon Deacons weren’t able to contain redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers. He ran for 164 yards and forced seven missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. 

Second-half dominance from NC State

The NC State defense was able to pitch a second-half shutout after giving up 24 first-half points. It was a similar story against Virginia, as the Wolfpack gave up 24 first-half points in that game as well, but only seven points in the second. 

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) runs past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

NC State head coach Dave Doeren credited his team for “settling in.” Dickert gave his insight. 

“I mean, without watching the tape, but I don't think we're able to, obviously not able to reestablish a line of scrimmage,” Dickert said. “Couldn't get any sort of run game going, so it was makes you one-dimensional, and that anytime they had an opportunity to come attack us, I thought they did a good job in their rush packages and getting one-on-one with certain people and not having the ability to get open and make plays. We've got to go make plays.” 

Atmosphere of the game

It’s Dickert’s first season as head coach of the Demon Deacons, meaning it was his first matchup against NC State as rivals. Doeren is no stranger to this rivalry as he now moves 7-6 all-time against Wake Forest. 

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Dickert spoke on the atmosphere of the first time coaching this rivalry. 

“I think it was good,” Dickert said. “I'm excited to continue this rivalry. The more you play 'em, the more you feel 'em, the more you understand them. I think our guys got a little emotional at the end. We got to control that emotion, but that's what this game brings. That's what rivalry games bring. Really thankful for the crowd. Thankful for everybody that was there Thursday night, quick turnaround. We just weren't able to do it in the second half, and we got to be a better football team there.” 

Wolfpack adjustments 

It was a tale of two halves if it wasn’t evident enough already. NC State simply shut out Wake Forest after halftime, especially redshirt freshman Wake Forest receiver Chris Barnes. Barnes opened up the game by bringing the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, as well as catching a 70-yard pass on the Demon Deacons' first drive of the game. 

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) catches a pass in second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Barnes didn't make much of an impact after those two plays. 

“I think we're going to look back and see a bunch of things that we just missed and whether that's pressing on doing some things, whether it's staying in the hole, whether it's executing perimeter blocks, I mean just the tale of two halves and you got to play a complete game to win ACC league games,” Dickert said. “It is just what it's got to be. So without seeing the tape, I can't really comment on it, but just not good enough in any level on offense there in the second half.” 

