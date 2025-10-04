All Wolfpack

Pack Pros in the NFL: Week 5 Matchups to Watch

Previewing Pack Pros for the NFL in Week 5, which could be a turning point in some alumni's seasons.

Daniel Rios

Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Last week, the Pack Pros in the NFL were making touchdown-saving tackles across the sea in Dublin. It’s now Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Pack Pros will gear up for another crazy week of action. Here’s a preview of the games that some of them will be featured in this week.

Bam Knight (Arizona Cardinals)

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s unclear if Knight will get any carries in week five, but the Cardinals' running back room has sustained injuries. Starting running back James Connor was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury, and backup Trey Benson was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a knee injury. 

The likely running back to take over would be Emari Demercado, but there is a chance Knight may get some run as he impressed in the preseason, totalling 138 yards, earning a spot on the Cardinals roster.   

Ikem Ekwonu (Carolina Panthers) 

The Carolina Panthers have struggled this season on the road. The team is 1-3 with all losses coming on the road, but if history shall repeat itself, the Panthers may find themselves in the win column at home against the Miami Dolphins. 

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ekwonu will have a chance to go against a former member of the Wolfpack in Dolphins EDGE Bradley Chubb. Ekwonu has an offensive grade of 64.7 in three games for the Panthers this season, according to Pro Football Focus. 

Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders) 

The Raiders may be without top receiving target Brock Bowers this weekend as he appeared on the injury report with a knee injury. If that’s the case, Meyers should emerge for more targets against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. 

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Meyers has 258 yards off of 21 receptions for the Raiders with a 71.1 receiving grade. 

Bradley Chubb (Miami Dolphins) 

Chubb and the Dolphins got their first win on Monday night against the New York Jets, setting the sails for Miami in the right direction for the first time this season. Chubb is slowly coming back to form after missing all of last season due to injury, but he has stated he wants to play more consistently throughout games. 

Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) reacts on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He has three sacks with seven pressures on the season, but he only has a 55.3 pass rush grade on PFF. 

Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.