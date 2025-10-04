Pack Pros in the NFL: Week 5 Matchups to Watch
Last week, the Pack Pros in the NFL were making touchdown-saving tackles across the sea in Dublin. It’s now Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Pack Pros will gear up for another crazy week of action. Here’s a preview of the games that some of them will be featured in this week.
Bam Knight (Arizona Cardinals)
It’s unclear if Knight will get any carries in week five, but the Cardinals' running back room has sustained injuries. Starting running back James Connor was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury, and backup Trey Benson was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a knee injury.
The likely running back to take over would be Emari Demercado, but there is a chance Knight may get some run as he impressed in the preseason, totalling 138 yards, earning a spot on the Cardinals roster.
Ikem Ekwonu (Carolina Panthers)
The Carolina Panthers have struggled this season on the road. The team is 1-3 with all losses coming on the road, but if history shall repeat itself, the Panthers may find themselves in the win column at home against the Miami Dolphins.
Ekwonu will have a chance to go against a former member of the Wolfpack in Dolphins EDGE Bradley Chubb. Ekwonu has an offensive grade of 64.7 in three games for the Panthers this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders)
The Raiders may be without top receiving target Brock Bowers this weekend as he appeared on the injury report with a knee injury. If that’s the case, Meyers should emerge for more targets against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
Meyers has 258 yards off of 21 receptions for the Raiders with a 71.1 receiving grade.
Bradley Chubb (Miami Dolphins)
Chubb and the Dolphins got their first win on Monday night against the New York Jets, setting the sails for Miami in the right direction for the first time this season. Chubb is slowly coming back to form after missing all of last season due to injury, but he has stated he wants to play more consistently throughout games.
He has three sacks with seven pressures on the season, but he only has a 55.3 pass rush grade on PFF.
