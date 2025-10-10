NC State Standout Brian Nelson II Shines vs. Campbell
NC State decimated Campbell, 56-10, in Week 6 of the college football season. The dust settled over the past couple of days as a result of the showdown. Grades, opinions and awards have been given out to the players who shone above the rest on the field in Raleigh this past Saturday.
As they do every week, Pro Football Focus recognized the top ACC performers of the week, and this week, Wolfpack corner Brian Nelson II made the list for his play against the Camels, giving him a spot on the ACC Team of the Week – a list where the top performers of the week are given the spotlight for their play.
PFF Week 6 ACC Team of the Week:
Offense
QB: Darian Mensah, Duke
RB: Kendrick Raphael, Cal
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville
WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (FL)
TE: Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College
Flex: Que'Sean Brown, Duke
LT: Trevonte Sylvester, Louisville
LG: Noah Josey, Virginia
C: Matt Craycraft, Duke
RG: Justin Pickett, Duke
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke
Defense
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
DI: CJ Mims, North Carolina
DI: Peter Woods, Clemson
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB: Noah Chambers, Virginia Tech
CB: Brian Nelson II, NC State
CB: Demetres Samuel Jr., Syracuse
S: Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)
S: Devin Neal, Virginia
Flex: Ja'Son Prevard, Virginia
Nelson’s defensive grade for his performance was 84.8, second-highest on the team. His coverage grade led the team to have an 86.4 on the day. Nelson was targeted five times, allowing three receptions for 14 yards and had one pass breakup. Nelson who transferred from North Texas has found a solidified role among the NC State defense rotating at the outside corner position with Devon Marshall and Jamel Johnson.
Defensive lineman Sabastian Harsh didn’t make the ACC Team of the Week, but his play against the Camels didn’t go unnoticed. He earned an 88.6 defensive grade, ranking him as a top-10 FBS EDGE rusher in Week 6.
Harsh finished the game with two sacks, two pressures and one batted ball. One of the seasons, Harsh is the most consistent pass rusher the Wolfpack has on the roster, having 16 total pressures, four sacks, two hits, 10 hurries and 13 defensive run stops on the season.
The transfer from Wyoming has been everything head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack staff could’ve hoped for when recruiting him.
