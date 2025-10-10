All Wolfpack

NC State Standout Brian Nelson II Shines vs. Campbell

Seeing who earned national recognition against Campbell this past weekend

Daniel Rios

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) runs with the football by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Brody Barnhardt (29), cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) and cornerback Jackson Vick (22) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) runs with the football by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Brody Barnhardt (29), cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) and cornerback Jackson Vick (22) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State decimated Campbell, 56-10, in Week 6 of the college football season. The dust settled over the past couple of days as a result of the showdown. Grades, opinions and awards have been given out to the players who shone above the rest on the field in Raleigh this past Saturday. 

As they do every week, Pro Football Focus recognized the top ACC performers of the week, and this week, Wolfpack corner Brian Nelson II made the list for his play against the Camels, giving him a spot on the ACC Team of the Week – a list where the top performers of the week are given the spotlight for their play. 

nc stat
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

PFF Week 6 ACC Team of the Week:

Offense
QB: Darian Mensah, Duke
RB: Kendrick Raphael, Cal
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville
WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (FL)
TE: Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College
Flex: Que'Sean Brown, Duke
LT: Trevonte Sylvester, Louisville
LG: Noah Josey, Virginia
C: Matt Craycraft, Duke
RG: Justin Pickett, Duke
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Defense
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
DI: CJ Mims, North Carolina
DI: Peter Woods, Clemson
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB: Noah Chambers, Virginia Tech
CB: Brian Nelson II, NC State
CB: Demetres Samuel Jr., Syracuse
S: Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)
S: Devin Neal, Virginia
Flex: Ja'Son Prevard, Virginia

Nelson’s defensive grade for his performance was 84.8, second-highest on the team. His coverage grade led the team to have an 86.4 on the day. Nelson was targeted five times, allowing three receptions for 14 yards and had one pass breakup.  Nelson who transferred from North Texas has found a solidified role among the NC State defense rotating at the outside corner position with Devon Marshall and Jamel Johnson.

Defensive lineman Sabastian Harsh didn’t make the ACC Team of the Week, but his play against the Camels didn’t go unnoticed. He earned an 88.6 defensive grade, ranking him as a top-10 FBS EDGE rusher in Week 6. 

Harsh finished the game with two sacks, two pressures and one batted ball. One of the seasons, Harsh is the most consistent pass rusher the Wolfpack has on the roster, having 16 total pressures, four sacks, two hits, 10 hurries and 13 defensive run stops on the season. 

Sabastian Hars
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) and linebacker Jr. Kenny Soares (33) celebrate a tackle during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The transfer from Wyoming has been everything head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack staff could’ve hoped for when recruiting him.   

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.