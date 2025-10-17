NC State Looks to Land Four-Star CB From Penn State
After decommitting from Penn State, NC State once again has a chance to land Jaziel Hart. The four-star cornerback out of Roanoke, VA, has quite a history with the Wolfpack during his recruitment process.
According to Rivals, NC State has been in the mix since 2022. He's visited with the team four times, all of which are unofficial. West Virginia has seen Hart visit four times as well, with Virginia Tech's seven visits and Penn State's eight topping the chart.
Elsewhere, Hart has visited Michigan, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Howard, North Carolina, Liberty, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, and Ohio State. Some of those schools are not like the others, but looking at the competition, Wolfpack fans might already be counting NC State out.
After decommitting from the Nittany Lions, both Michigan State and UNC re-offered to Hart. Those schools may have been out of the mix for a while, but now they're back in it. As for NC State, Rivals gives them the third-best odds to land the 6' 170-pound cornerback.
Currently attending North Cross High School, Hart still has some time before he's forced to make a decision. The Class of 2026 four-star was always favored to go to Penn State, and while he could eventually return, his social media post indicates otherwise.
"Thank you to every Penn state coach I’ve connected with and bonds that won’t let break and for believing in me and my God given abilities," Hart said.
He continued, "Penn state has had nothing but love and great hospitality to me, but after talking with my family and make careful decisions we’ve decided that it’s in my best interests to reopen my recruitment to other places forward. Thank you Penn state nation, coaches, staff, etc."
At this point, Rivals sees Hart going to Virginia Tech, NC State, West Virginia, or Michigan. With MSU and UNC back in the mix, things could change rather quickly. Either way, this is a big loss for the Nittany Lions, who had Hart's commitment since May.
In total, Hart has over 25 offers on the table. NC State is going to have its work cut out for it, but its lengthy history with Hart should set them apart from the rest.
While Hart has visited with the Hookies seven times, all of those unofficial visits came in the summer of 2023 or later. NC State has been in the mix since 2022, something none of the other teams can use as leverage.
