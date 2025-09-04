What Wolfpack Fans Should Know About Chandler Morris
NC State faces off with Virginia in week two of the college football season in a rare non-conference matchup between conference opponents. The Cavaliers' starting quarterback is a newcomer to the ACC in North Texas transfer Chandler Morris. While it’s not his first official ACC action, Carter-Finley won’t treat it that way.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' new starting quarterback.
High School
Morris attended Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, where he was rated as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He’s the son of Chad Morris, who is currently the Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator at Texas State.
While Morris was coming out of high school, his dad was the head coach of Arkansas, which wasn’t enough to sway his decision as Morris committed to Oklahoma after throwing for over 7,500 yards at Highland Park.
Oklahoma
Morris spent one season with the Sooners. As a freshman, he appeared in five games, completing only three passes for 39 yards. He showcased his promising athletic ability throughout the season, though he rushed five times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. It was hard to garner playing time as Spencer Rattler was the starting quarterback for the Sooners.
TCU
Morris decided to pack his bags and enter the transfer portal, where he would eventually land with TCU. In 2021, he appeared in four games and preserved a redshirt season. He made his first career start against Baylor and earned Big 12 Offense Player of the Week honors after totalling 531 yards and started the following week against Oklahoma State, but suffered a season-ending injury.
In 2022, he played in four games and made one start, the season-opener against Colorado. He left the game against the Buffaloes with an injury, but later in the year, he saw action in the CFP National Championship against Georgia.
2023 finally brought some luck. Morris didn't battle any injuries and started six games for the Horned Frogs. He finished the year 133-for-203 for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns with 249 yards on the ground.
North Texas
Regardless of the enhanced playing time, Morris wanted another change of scenery. This time, he took his talents to a group of five schools in the American Conference with North Texas. He was named the captain ahead of the 2024 season, and didn’t look back.
He started all 13 games and helped the Mean Green rank as the No. 3 offense in the country, averaging 488.7 yards a game. He finished the season with 322-for-512, 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding 242 yards on the ground. Morris ranked fourth nationally with 31 passing touchdowns, but led the nation in 400-yard passing games.
The performance helped lead North Texas to a postseason bowl game in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
Virginia
Morris decided to enter the transfer portal one last time, and Virginia head coach Tony Elliot came calling. Now Morris is a Cavalier, and with his North Texas season under his belt, he was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List and the Maxwell Awards preseason watchlist
In his first game as a Cavalier, he threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while adding 50 rushing yards on the ground.
