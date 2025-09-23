NC State Offense Highlights and Misses vs. Duke
It’s time to hit the film room, and in this edition, it’s time to break down the North Carolina State offense against Duke. The biggest takeaway for the unit was the three interceptions from quarterback CJ Bailey. Outside of the three mistakes, Bailey achieved a career-high in passing yards with 364.
The run game against Duke didn’t stall either. Running back Hollywood Smothers enjoyed his third straight 100-yard rushing game.
Mistakes were inevitably the final blow for NC State in the loss, with mistakes on blocks and key misses by Bailey in the pass game. Without a doubt, it was the worst game for Bailey in the young season, but it was only his 15th as a college player. The biggest takeaway from it is he’s still learning.
With all that said, it’s time to turn on the tape to see what NC State did well, and what it can do better.
Film Examples
Missed Opportunities
Bailey had his worst game of the season – there’s no sugar coating that, but it felt like he wasn’t as aggressive as he normally has been in 2025. He’s done a great job of not turning over the ball, but he took necessary shots when he needed to throughout the first three games. It seemed like the early turnovers “rattled” the young quarterback, which is only natural as it is his second season starting under center.
7:11 remaining in the first quarter, first-and-10
NC State is in a trip formation towards the boundary side with Justin Joly lined up in-line. It’s essentially a levels concept, with Joly pushing his in-breaking route to 10 yards, while the slot receiver breaks his at five yards. Hollywood Smothers is running a quick flat route towards the field side.
You can see when the ball is snapped, no Duke linebacker gets real depth in their drop, leaving a vacant area in the middle of the field. Joly has space in the middle of the field, but Joly opts to check it down to Smothers instead (casually just makes two guys miss).
It’s not a bad read at all. It’s first-and-10, Bailey is just taking what the defense is giving to him. But in instances like this, you’d like to see him rip it to Joly, who has space to work with.
7:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, second-and-10
Bailey had done a great job in stepping up and making throws in a dirty pocket. That’s why this rep is so confusing when watching it. NC State is in a 2x2 formation, and towards the field side, it’s just two vertical routes, with the slot attacking the seam. You can see both receivers run their route to green grass, being wide open.
Duke ends up bringing a defensive back blitz, but NC State picks it up well, giving Bailey the pocket needed to make either throw if he steps up. You can see him just drift back, eventually scrambling out and still making a great throw to Joly on the run for a big gain.
Run Game struggles
Smothers entered halftime with seven rushing yards on the day. Not ideal. He ended his day with 123, of course, because why wouldn’t he? His explosive playstyle is hard to contain for 60 minutes, but when there isn’t much room to work with, it can be tough.
2:20 remaining in the second quarter, first-and-10
Here, Jalen Grant and Spike Sowells for NC State are supposed to block the three-technique and No. 34 for Duke. You’ll see them initially double-team the defensive tackle, and Sowells has to work up to the backer coming downhill. He’s late, and the linebacker can stop Smothers in his tracks for a loss of one.
8:10 remaining in the first quarter, first-and-10
NC State is trying to run another zone scheme to the left, but no one other than Jaccarius Peak makes a “successful” block.
Anthony Carter Jr. gets driven off the ball, losing a yard. Grant is supposed to work up to the backer, but isn’t able to, causing Smothers to cut it upfield. Val Erickson does a great job getting across the one-technique face, and then has to work up to the downhill Duke defender in No. 2, but whiffs. Teauge Andersen isn’t able to fully get across the one-technique's face and loses leverage, getting beaten, and No. 99 ends up making the play.
You’d like to see Grant get up quicker here and Erickson staying on the one-technique for a bit longer until Andersen is in full position to take over the block. It doesn't happen, and Jayden Scott doesn't have much to work with.
