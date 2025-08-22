How PFF Views NC State Before the Season
Pro Football Focus previews every Power Four conference team in college football right before the season begins. Analyst Max Chadwick is tasked with the role, and on Wednesday, he released his Preview for the Wolfpack for 2025.
2024 Recap
Chadwick begins by recapping the disappointment of 2024 for the Wolfpack. The team was around 50ish for all the major statistical rankings except expected points added, or EPA.
What is EPA?
(It's based on a simple notion: not all yards gained in football are of equal value. A five-yard run on third-and-3 wouldn't be the same as a five-yard run on third-and-8. A team would gain five yards regardless, but on the third-and-8 scenario, it would force a team to punt on fourth down. EPA tries to explain the difference in value by relating each lay to how much it increases or decreases a team's scoring chance.)
The Wolfpack ranked 98th in EPA per play on offense and 87th in EPA allowed Per Play on defense. Not what the program is looking for. It all led to still a bowl game, but overall a negative record at 6-7.
Biggest Strength
PFF thinks quarterback CJ Bailey will be the biggest strength of the team. With a top-five tight end, according to their rankings, there is a potential rising star at quarterback if all goes well.
Bailey recorded a 74.3 PFF passing grade last season, putting him over other true freshmen like DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola. There is legitimate hope not just in Raleigh, but throughout the national media, that Bailey can help push the Wolfpack program into the top-25 again.
For the next step, Bailey needs to work on his pocket presence when facing pressure and overall anticipation when reading routes. He recorded a 4.6 percent turnover-worthy play rate, which ranked second among ACC-qualified passers.
Biggest Weakness
Wide receiver was marked as the Wolfpack's biggest weakness; even with Joly at tight end, the pass-catching unit still has a big question mark. The loss of KC Concepcion hurt; the dynamic receiver transferred to Texas A&M, and the Wolfpack didn't add anybody in the transfer portal to try to replace him.
Wideout Noah Rogers is back this season and led NC State in receiving yards a season ago. Still, it was only 474 yards, and he only posted a 65.6 PFF receiving grade. Wesley Grimes and Terrell Anderson are back, but both had sub-65 receiving grades.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.