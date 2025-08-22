All Wolfpack

How PFF Views NC State Before the Season

Breaking down what PFF had to say about NC State in it's preview of the Wolfpack

Daniel Rios

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Pro Football Focus previews every Power Four conference team in college football right before the season begins. Analyst Max Chadwick is tasked with the role, and on Wednesday, he released his Preview for the Wolfpack for 2025. 

2024 Recap

Chadwick begins by recapping the disappointment of 2024 for the Wolfpack. The team was around 50ish for all the major statistical rankings except expected points added, or EPA. 

What is EPA?

(It's based on a simple notion: not all yards gained in football are of equal value. A five-yard run on third-and-3 wouldn't be the same as a five-yard run on third-and-8. A team would gain five yards regardless, but on the third-and-8 scenario, it would force a team to punt on fourth down. EPA tries to explain the difference in value by relating each lay to how much it increases or decreases a team's scoring chance.) 

The Wolfpack ranked 98th in EPA per play on offense and 87th in EPA allowed Per Play on defense. Not what the program is looking for. It all led to still a bowl game, but overall a negative record at 6-7. 

Biggest Strength

PFF thinks quarterback CJ Bailey will be the biggest strength of the team. With a top-five tight end, according to their rankings, there is a potential rising star at quarterback if all goes well. 

CJ Baile
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bailey recorded a 74.3 PFF passing grade last season, putting him over other true freshmen like DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola. There is legitimate hope not just in Raleigh, but throughout the national media, that Bailey can help push the Wolfpack program into the top-25 again. 

For the next step, Bailey needs to work on his pocket presence when facing pressure and overall anticipation when reading routes. He recorded a 4.6 percent turnover-worthy play rate, which ranked second among ACC-qualified passers. 

Biggest Weakness 

Wide receiver was marked as the Wolfpack's biggest weakness; even with Joly at tight end, the pass-catching unit still has a big question mark. The loss of KC Concepcion hurt; the dynamic receiver transferred to Texas A&M, and the Wolfpack didn't add anybody in the transfer portal to try to replace him. 

Justin Jol
Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) gestures after catching a pass against California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wideout Noah Rogers is back this season and led NC State in receiving yards a season ago. Still, it was only 474 yards, and he only posted a 65.6 PFF receiving grade. Wesley Grimes and Terrell Anderson are back, but both had sub-65 receiving grades. 

