Wolfpack Add Key Offensive Lineman to Class of 2026
During the team's Bye Week, NC State was able to receive a commitment from a key three-star player. Brody Smith, an offensive tackle out of Maryville, TN, officially announced his commitment on October 18.
The three-star offensive tackle stands 6'6'', 295 pounds. His commitment announcement saw him post the word "Home" while tagging Wolfpack HC Dave Doeren, along with Garett Tujague.
Tujague has only been with NC State for three seasons, but he has 33 years of coaching experience. Smith could not have asked for a better mentor, as he brings his talents to the Wolfpack for the next few seasons.
In the transfer portal and NIL era of college football, one can't ever expect a player to remain on the same team for four seasons anymore. Tujague and Doeren would love for that to be the case as they see something special in Smith.
Brody Smith's Journey to NC State
Smith, the No. 40 player in Tennessee, had offers on the table from Tennessee, Penn State, Colorado, Miami, Ole Miss, among others. The Volunteers had been heavily recruiting the 17-year-old since June 2023, when he attended a camp, and then went on an unofficial visit a few months later.
While Smith could've taken the easy route and stayed close to home, he opted to come to the Wolfpack. NC State was far from the first team to offer, but they've had their eyes on Smith since January 20, 2024.
In the next two months after NC State offered, Smith attended Tennessee's "junior day" along with embarking on an unofficial visit with the Nittany Lions. Later that year, he had unofficial visits with Iowa and Clemson.
Smith had four more visits with Tennessee at the start of 2025, all of which were unofficial. With the Volunteers holding the clear advantage, that's when Doeren and Tujague got involved. On June 20, 2025, Smith visited NC State for the first time and the rest was history.
While he went on more unofficial visits than he can count, Smith only officially visited with Purdue, Tennessee, and NC State. All three visits took place in June of this year, with Smith's only visiting one team officially twice.
September 5, 2025, marked the date Smith returned to NC State's campus. Clearly, he was hooked. Doeren now welcomes his 18th recruit to the Class of 2026, one who ranks 60th in the nation. While there's still plenty of work to be done, Smith joins three-star offensive tackles Brady Sakowitz and Tre Aiken, who had previously committed.
Want more NC State content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.