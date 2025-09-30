NC State Looks to Prove Resilience After Back-to-Back Losses
NC State was favored to take care of Virginia Tech at home, but the dice didn’t roll that way. There are no guarantees in the game of football. Wolfpack fans saw that on Saturday night. It’s time to accept the results and move on – with the results, adversity now shines over the NC State program after two straight losses.
Neither game was a blowout. NC State had opportunities to win in both games, but it didn’t happen. The reality of college football is that no one slows down for anyone. If the Wolfpack is to keep its slim hopes of an ACC championship appearance alive, the team has to be perfect from here on out.
To reach perfection as a team, NC State has to improve quickly. The first test to see if they’ve learned from their losses will be against an FCS team in Campbell this weekend in Raleigh.
- “Moving on to Campbell,” Doeren said. “You know, this is a game that — I've been saying this for two weeks and say it again — it's about us. You know, we got to get better in certain areas. The areas that we really wanted to improve on last week, we did. Discipline was an area that we didn't, uh, that we hurt ourselves quite a bit in the Duke game, and we felt like we improved in those areas. Uh, but execution at the line of scrimmage on both sides has got to improve.”
NC State needs to urgently erase the memories of the past two games. You hear professional players talk about having short memories all the time. For the Wolfpack, it’s needed here.
In times like this, teams lean on their leaders. For the Wolfpack, it’s quarterback CJ Bailey, offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr., and linebackers Sean Brown and Caden Fordham. All of whom were voted captains before the season.
Next week's game against Campbell will be a testament to how much this NC State team still believes. If the mentality within the program is how Doeren explains it, because if one thing is true, Doeren still believes in his team. He knows how they’ll respond and fight. Now it’s just up to them to prove to the country how much resilience they truly have.
- “They're tremendous young men,” Doeren said. “Um, they're in that room. They want to compete. They want to get better. They want to fight. And this team's built for adversity. You know, we understand at NC State what this place is about. Um, it's about not quitting. It's about fighting even harder. And when things get tough, we bow up.”
