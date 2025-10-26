NC State In The Running For Class of 2027's No. 2 Recruit
NC State head coach Will Wade has done everything in his power to turn the Wolfpack into a powerhouse. Looking to build a dynasty for years to come, one of the definitive ways to do so would be landing the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2027.
While so many people are still focused on the Class of 2026, and rightfully so, Wade has put in overtime to connect with 6'8'' small forward Moussa Kamissoko. Kamissoko is a New York native who has been fielding offers that included one from the Wolfpack.
Moussa Kamissoko's Comments On NC State
In a recent interview with Rivals' Jamie Shaw, Kamissoko opened up about his recruiting process. While it hasn't been anything crazy so far, that's by design.
"I got offers from NC State, Penn State, and Louisville,” he said. “But right now, I’m just open to my recruitment, though. I haven’t been on any visits or anything."
Wade, who would love to set up a visit, was highly praised by Kamissoko, "I know a lot about them, you know. Will Wade is a great coach, and we’ve had a few conversations. He tells me he likes how I play a lot of defense, you know, the high motor, how aggressive I am, and the intensity.”
When speaking to Shaw, Kamissoko also discussed Penn State and Louisville. He said he has a "great" relationship with both of those schools as they are in constant contact. Kamissoko mentioned Kayden Mingo at PSU and Mikel Brown at Louisville, who stand out to him the most.
Kamissoko's Recruitment
Clearly, the Long Island Lutheran High Schooler is in no rush with his recruitment. One year from now, these will be key quotes to revisit. For the time being, he's going to continue to kick back and watch ESPN on TV, as he told Shaw.
Kamissoko has plenty of time to continue to grow and develop as a player. According to 247Sports, he's the No. 2 small forward in the Class of 2027. To no surprise, he's the best player in all of New York, which is quite the accomplishment.
Even though some of the bigger ACC Schools like Duke and UNC have yet to reach out, those offers are likely coming. Wade knows he isn't going to have it easy if he wants to land Kamissoko, but what would be the fun in that? Once his recruiting process picks up, things are going to get extremely interesting.
