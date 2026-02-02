Pros, Cons of Where NC State Stands in ACC

When Will Wade took over as the head coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack men's basketball team in the offseason, the goal was to return to postseason play and ACC contention.

While it's been a turbulent, up-and-down, maddeningly inconsistent season for the team, it's right where it wants to be. The Wolfpack sits tied for third place in the conference with No. 17 Virginia, trailing only No. 4 Duke and No. 22 Clemson, at the halfway point of the conference schedule.

ACC Standings after Saturday's games, about a month through conference play. Reminder, bottom three teams don't qualify for ACC Tournament pic.twitter.com/IlWXhTnEdw — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) February 1, 2026

Where NC State Stands

The NC State Wolfpack has a 7-2 record in conference play, with losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. It is one game behind Clemson, which it has already beaten and can be considered Will Wade's first signature win with the team, and two games behind the Blue Devils, who have yet to lose in conference play and whose only blemish is a one-point loss to No. 11 Texas Tech in late December.

Duke has three upcoming games against ranked opponents that could impact the ACC standings, while Clemson still has to face No. 16 North Carolina and No. 20 Louisville in addition to the Blue Devils. Duke is also the only remaining ranked team on Virginia's schedule.

NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) is defended by Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State's win over Clemson looms large as it was the only meeting between the two schools this season, meaning the Wolfpack would hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers if it came down to a direct comparison and a head-to-head result. However, North Carolina State lost to Virginia, so it will need to beat the Cavliers on the road on Feb. 24. Failing to do so will force the Wolfpack to hope for some help.

The Remaining NC State Schedule

NC State only has one game remaining against an ACC team above it in the conference standings, and that comes against Duke in early March. It's the second straight season that the two schools will only meet once, and the Wolfpack dropped that game in Durham a year ago. However, wins over Duke helped spur NC State's most recent NCAA Tournament run. Is something similar in the cards?

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles with the ball guarded by Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack will have to take care of business in the ACC first, and it won't be easy. The inconsistent play and execution of this team leaves the door open in every game. Aside from the win over Florida State, NC State has yet to be truly dominant in a conference matchup.

Upcoming games against SMU, No. 20 Louisville, Miami, and No. 16 North Carolina can easily shake things up and turn the season upside down. So while there's some hope in the way NC State has begun the season, the second half of ACC play will reveal if the Wolfpack is truly a conference title contender.

