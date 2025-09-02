NC State Women’s Soccer Slumps in Beginning of Season
NC State men’s soccer has started off its 2025 campaign strong with a 3-0 start and being ranked No. 8 in the most recent United States Soccer Coaches Poll. NC State’s women’s team has been on the opposite side of the spectrum; they haven't won a game yet, going 0-5-1 in non-conference play.
The team’s most recent loss came on Sunday night at Ute Field against the Utah Utes by a score of 3-0. The Utes were able to get on the board early with a Lilliah Blum goal, who shot a left-footed strike past junior goalkeeper Emily Earles.
Utah was able to maintain the pressure throughout the entire first 45 minutes of play. The Utes outshot the Pack, 12-2, in the first half. NC State didn’t get a scoring attempt off until the 25th minute when redshirt junior forward Erica Roberts attempted to play a cross towards the goal. The second came when freshman Emily Wong saved a header on a corner kick in the 35th minute.
The Pack was able to settle into the game defensively in the second half. The Utes were only able to get four shot attempts off in the first 25 minutes, but in the 73rd minute, it all changed.
Utah’s Ali Swensen doubled the lead by redirecting a free kick into the net, scoring her first goal of the season and being assisted by Bell Woods. The final Utah score would come from Rylan Park as she shot an impressive long-range kick into the top right corner, extending the Utes' lead to 3-0 in the 77th minute. It was Park’s first goal of the season.
NC State was able to find more offense in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. The Pack created five shots, but ultimately couldn’t find a way to break through the stout Utah defense.
The team now travels to face Elon on Sept. 4, trying to find its first win of the season.
It’s not the start that first-year head coach Gary Higgins wanted to see from his squad, but the dim light of hope is that he’s been able to turn around every program he’s been at. Most recently with East Carolina – he led them to a 10-4-7 mark in 2024, earning the program's first NCAA tournament appearance.
The team may still be working out the kinks, but time is ticking; conference play starts on Sept. 18 against SMU.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.